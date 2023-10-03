The latest is scheduled to take place in the middle of October via an annual livestream, so thankfully fans don't have to wait long. What will make it this time? Will it outdo the Sniffer? We'll soon find out.

Before then, though, it's all about the vote - with three new mobs competing against one another.

So, who is up for the vote, when does it take place and how can I make sure I don't miss out? To find out all these answers, we've rounded up the latest details so you know exactly how to get involved with Minecraft Mob Vote 2023.

When is the Minecraft Mob Vote 2023?

This year's Minecraft Mob voting has been extended to last 48 hours and 15 minutes. It will begin at 1PM EDT (6pm UK time) on 13th October and end at 1:15pm EDT (6:15pm UK time) on 15th October 2023.

The Mob Vote winner will then be announced on 15th October as part of Minecraft Live, via the game's YouTube channel, before being rolled out in the next major update.

Where will the Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 take place?

Voting will take place either on Minecraft.net, the Minecraft launcher or within Minecraft itself.

To vote within the game, you need to join the live event server on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. There will also be the opportunity to meet the Tinies, play mini-games and take part in a scavenger hunt.

The server will remain open for an additional 24 hours after voting ends.

Which Minecraft mobs can you vote for?

The contenders vying for your all-important vote are currently being kept under wraps by developer Mojang, with a reveal expected in the coming days.

Mojang's Sophie Austin teased that some clues might be dotted around Minecraft articles in the build-up, so keep an eye out there if interested.

Who won last year's Minecraft Mob vote?

Voting for Minecraft Mob 2022 took place from 14th October to 15th October 2023. The overall winner was then announced as the Sniffer, an ancient passive animal that continuously sniffs and digs up unique seeds out of the ground.

It was then released to Minecraft players on 15th February 2023 - so we can expect a similar timeline for 2023's winner.

