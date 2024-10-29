The long-running series lets players fly a wealth of aircraft, from jumbo jets to helicopters, around the globe - you can even spot your house if you look closely enough.

As the winter nights roll in here in the UK, getting the chance to fly to the sunnier climes of Barbados or Singapore (virtually, of course) is a welcome antidote.

So, let’s take a look at when we can expect Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 to take off. We’ll also rummage through all of the new gameplay details.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is due to land on 19th November 2024, which is only a few short weeks away now.

That gives you time to organise your in-flight entertainment, select your snacks and pack your bags - metaphorically, of course.

‌Can I pre-order Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024?

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for pre-order. You can do so on the game’s official website, or via Xbox’s digital storefront.

It’s good news if you’re a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass, as the game will be dropping there on the day of release too.

Alternatively, you can buy downloadable codes from websites such as Amazon or pick up a glossy looking deluxe edition at GAME.

Speaking of which, there are several different versions of the game to pre-order. Each one comes with a different number of aircraft and airports included; standard (70 aircraft, 150 airports), deluxe (80 aircraft, 155 airports), premium deluxe (95 aircraft, 160 airports) and aviation edition (125 aircraft, 160 airports).

Lastly, there’s a limited collector’s edition which comes with a heap of extra goodies including a luggage tag, a flight bag, an Antonov An-225 model plane and a jumbo steelbook.

Which consoles and platforms can play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024?

There are tons of different weather conditions to consider in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Microsoft

As the game is made by Microsoft, it’ll come as no surprise that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is exclusive to Xbox when it comes to consoles.

As mentioned above, it’ll be available via Game Pass on the day of release too.

For those who prefer to play using a mouse and keyboard, it's going to be released for PC via Steam too.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 gameplay and story details

For the first time in the series, you can leave your aircraft and explore. Microsoft

Unless you conjure up a compelling mystery in your head, there’s no real story to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, as you’d expect.

However, there is the usual Career game mode, where you work your way up the ranks, gaining experience and certification until you can fly whatever you like.

There’s also an option to play as a photographer and tour the world taking pictures of landmarks and areas of natural beauty in a series of challenges - it sounds like a virtual holiday, which is precisely what we’ll need here in the UK in mid-November.

A new challenge league is coming to the game, as well, where players can compete against each other across activities like races and precision landing tasks.

In terms of the game’s nuts and bolts, there’s now an enhanced physics system that heightens the simulation’s level of detail.

A flight planner system will help you work out the best route and take note of weather as well as fuel and payload planning.

One of the most notable new features is the ability to land anywhere in the world and exit your aircraft, where you’ll be able to wander around 27 different biomes that includes detailed recreation of vegetation, wildlife and nature like rocks and flowers.

Is there a Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 trailer?

There is indeed a trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. It was shown off at Xbox’s showcase in the summer and we’ve included it below.

