❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond preview – worth the wait?
After eight years of development, Prime is back with a bang.
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Friday, 14 November 2025 at 2:00 pm
Authors
Alex RaisbeckGaming writer
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad