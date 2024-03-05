The game originally released on PC in 2022, before arriving on Nintendo Switch shortly after, and received positive reviews.

It boasts a poppy yet meditative soundtrack and stunning visuals that are draped in pastel colours.

There are 20 different levels that each offer a different way to play throughout the game’s five chapters. Conceptually, it is all about the merging of dreams with reality.

In a press release on 4th March 2024, Huynh said: "I’m so excited to introduce Melatonin to a whole new audience of gamers. As a huge fan of rhythm games, I truly hope that Melatonin can inspire players to try more games in the genre - and that it encourages game devs to make more of them, too."

So, how long do we have to wait before we can get jiving to Melatonin on PS5?

Melatonin will be released on PS5 on 12th March 2024. This is the confirmed release date according to the PlayStation store in the UK.

Unfortunately for PS4 owners, Melatonin is only coming to PS5, and will not be available on the last generation console.

If waiting several days is too much, then the game is still available on both PC and Nintendo Switch.

Can I pre-order Melatonin on PS5?

Melatonin is not currently available for pre-order on PS5.

However, on the PlayStation Store, you can add the game to your wishlist if you are signed in. This way you will get a notification when the game is available to purchase.

There is no confirmed cost for Melatonin on PS5 either, although on Nintendo’s online store, it costs £12.99 - so it is fair to estimate it will be around this price bracket for PlayStation.

Is there a trailer for Melatonin on PS5?

There is indeed a dreamy trailer for Melatonin on PS5.

You can watch it below - just try not to fall asleep.

