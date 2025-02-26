And now, developer Amazing Seasun Games has announced an open beta test called the Mecha BREAK "Global Storm".

Check out the trailer for the beta below:

If you're itching to get stuck into the action, we're here to help.

We'll share all we know about the open beta down below, including any information on its Xbox and PS5 release.

Let's prepare for combat and get stuck in!

How to Play Mecha BREAK Open Beta

We're delighted to say that the Mecha BREAK Open Beta is currently available! It released on 23rd February 2025.

To play the beta, head to the Steam page and click to download the demo. As the game's already been released, you should be able to play straight away.

Console-wise, Mecha BREAK is an Xbox Series exclusive on release, but it will eventually come out on the PlayStation 5.

We don't know the official release dates at the time of writing, but we'll be sure to update this page when we do.

As far as this open beta goes, however, it's currently only available on PC via Steam. Initially it was releasing on Xbox too, but its release on there has been delayed for final adjustments.

This is pretty disappointing for Xbox owners, but the developers have said they'll extend the window of the open beta due to this delay.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page. We'll update it as soon as hear more news on the matter!

