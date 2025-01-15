NetEase assembled the best of the best – but who's behind the mask?

Well, we've rounded up the full list of characters in Marvel Rivals and the voice actors that help bring them to life.

Marvel Rivals voice actors

Marvel Rivals. NetEase

Marvel Rivals has a huge cast of superheroes, supervillains and everything else in between. At the time of writing, there are more than 30 playable characters in-game.

Here are the voice actors you need to know about below:

The Avengers

James C Mathis III as Black Panther

Laura Bailey as Black Widow

Brian Bloom as Captain America

Liam O'Brien as Doctor Strange

Andrew Kishino as Hawkeye

Fred Tatasciore as Hulk

Stephen Fu as Iron Fist

Josh Keaton as Iron Man

Kate Higgins as Scarlet Witch

Travis Willingham as Thor

Eliah Mountjoy as Winter Soldier

Spider-Man

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Sally Amaki as Peni Parker

Steve Blum as Venom

Fantastic Four

Ian James Corlett as Mister Fantastic

Suzie Yeung as The Invisible Woman

Guardians of the Galaxy

Scott Porter as Peter Quill / Star-Lord

Adam Harrington as Groot

Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Mantis

Nolan North as Rocket Raccoon

Jordan Reynolds as Adam Warlock

X-Men / Mutants

Abby Trott as Magik

James Arnold Taylor as Magneto

Alpha Takahashi as Psylocke

Mara Junot as Storm

Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl

Steve Blum as Wolverine

More Superheroes / Supervillains

Hakeem Ysaguirre and Xanthe Huynh as Cloak & Dagger

Nika Futterman as Hela

Jon Bailey as Jeff the Land Shark

Troy Baker as Loki

Judy Alice Lee as Luna Snow

Erik Braa as Moon Knight

Daniel Marin as Namor

Bill Millsap as The Punisher

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Where do you know the Marvel Rivals cast from?

Marvel Rivals. NetEase

NetEase has assembled plenty of familiar faces for the voice roles in Marvel Rivals with appearances across some of the biggest IPs in TV, movies and video games. Here are a few you might recognise:

Nolan North

Nolan North voices Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals although is best known for playing Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series of games from Naughty Dog.

Aside from this, the veteran voice actor is known for Desmond Miles in Assassin's Creed, Hades in God of War, David in The Last of Us and Ghost in Destiny. He's played a slew of superheroes too, including Iron Man in Marvel's Avengers, Penguin in the Batman Arkham titles and Deadpool in Marvel's Midnight Sons and the titular title. TV folk may recognise North as Peter Hastings in Pretty Little Liars.

Laura Bailey

Another veteran is the voice actor behind Black Widow – Laura Bailey. Most notably, she played Abbey in The Last of Us Part II, Kait Diaz in Gear of War, Nadine Ross in Uncharted and most recently, Mary Jane Watson in Insomniac's Spider-Man games. Bailey has also been heard as Supergirl in Injustice 2, Magik in Marvel's Midnight Sons and Catwoman in Batman: The Telltale Series. She's a prominent member of the web series Critical Role, too.

Troy Baker

If you've played a video game, there's a good chance you've heard Troy Baker's voice. Stepping into the role of Loki for Marvel Rivals, Baker is best known as Joel in The Last of Us. That said, he donned the fedora to play Indy in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in 2024 and is set to reprise his role as Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach later this. Other superheroes, he's put his name to are Batman in the Telltale series and The Joker in Batman: Arkham Origins. He also popped up as Sam Drake in Uncharted too, so quite a busy guy.

Yuri Lowenthal

Everyone's favourite neighbourhood spider comes from none other than Yuri Lowenthal. Having voiced Peter Parker in the Marvel's Spider-Man series since 2018, it's fair to say the Ohio-born actor has the role down. Aside from swinging through the streets of New York, Lowenthal played Matt Miller in Saints Row, the male playable character in Sunset Overdrive, Johnny in the Final Fantasy 7 remakes as well as Matvey Gusev in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Milana Vayntrub

Milana Vayntrub is a US actress and comedian who has been playing Squirrel Girl across all corners of media since being cast as the live-action version in 2018's unaired New Warriors show.

It was set to be a part of the MCU, however, never made it out after a pilot was shot. When not playing Doreen Green, she has been heard as Lúnda in God of War Ragnarok alongside live-action roles like Cecily in Werewolves Within and Sloane Sandburg in This Is Us.

Marvel Rivals is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.