Marvel Rivals voice actors: Full cast and where you know them from
From Assassin's Creed to Uncharted, here are the secret identities of the superheroes.
There's nothing worse than hearing someone's voice but not being able to recognise who it is. And for anyone who's jumped into Marvel Rivals, the hero shooter is packed full of notable names, with more than 30 superheroes fighting it out.
So who are the voices behind every superhero or supervillain? Many of them you'll know immediately, having appeared across the likes of The Last of Us, Assassin's Creed, Marvel's Spider-Man, Gears of War, Batman Arkham, Death Stranding, Uncharted and many more roles in and outside of video games.
NetEase assembled the best of the best – but who's behind the mask?
Well, we've rounded up the full list of characters in Marvel Rivals and the voice actors that help bring them to life.
Marvel Rivals voice actors
Marvel Rivals has a huge cast of superheroes, supervillains and everything else in between. At the time of writing, there are more than 30 playable characters in-game.
Here are the voice actors you need to know about below:
The Avengers
- James C Mathis III as Black Panther
- Laura Bailey as Black Widow
- Brian Bloom as Captain America
- Liam O'Brien as Doctor Strange
- Andrew Kishino as Hawkeye
- Fred Tatasciore as Hulk
- Stephen Fu as Iron Fist
- Josh Keaton as Iron Man
- Kate Higgins as Scarlet Witch
- Travis Willingham as Thor
- Eliah Mountjoy as Winter Soldier
Spider-Man
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker / Spider-Man
- Sally Amaki as Peni Parker
- Steve Blum as Venom
Fantastic Four
- Ian James Corlett as Mister Fantastic
- Suzie Yeung as The Invisible Woman
Guardians of the Galaxy
- Scott Porter as Peter Quill / Star-Lord
- Adam Harrington as Groot
- Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Mantis
- Nolan North as Rocket Raccoon
- Jordan Reynolds as Adam Warlock
X-Men / Mutants
- Abby Trott as Magik
- James Arnold Taylor as Magneto
- Alpha Takahashi as Psylocke
- Mara Junot as Storm
- Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl
- Steve Blum as Wolverine
More Superheroes / Supervillains
- Hakeem Ysaguirre and Xanthe Huynh as Cloak & Dagger
- Nika Futterman as Hela
- Jon Bailey as Jeff the Land Shark
- Troy Baker as Loki
- Judy Alice Lee as Luna Snow
- Erik Braa as Moon Knight
- Daniel Marin as Namor
- Bill Millsap as The Punisher
Where do you know the Marvel Rivals cast from?
NetEase has assembled plenty of familiar faces for the voice roles in Marvel Rivals with appearances across some of the biggest IPs in TV, movies and video games. Here are a few you might recognise:
Nolan North
Nolan North voices Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals although is best known for playing Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series of games from Naughty Dog.
Aside from this, the veteran voice actor is known for Desmond Miles in Assassin's Creed, Hades in God of War, David in The Last of Us and Ghost in Destiny. He's played a slew of superheroes too, including Iron Man in Marvel's Avengers, Penguin in the Batman Arkham titles and Deadpool in Marvel's Midnight Sons and the titular title. TV folk may recognise North as Peter Hastings in Pretty Little Liars.
Laura Bailey
Another veteran is the voice actor behind Black Widow – Laura Bailey. Most notably, she played Abbey in The Last of Us Part II, Kait Diaz in Gear of War, Nadine Ross in Uncharted and most recently, Mary Jane Watson in Insomniac's Spider-Man games. Bailey has also been heard as Supergirl in Injustice 2, Magik in Marvel's Midnight Sons and Catwoman in Batman: The Telltale Series. She's a prominent member of the web series Critical Role, too.
Troy Baker
If you've played a video game, there's a good chance you've heard Troy Baker's voice. Stepping into the role of Loki for Marvel Rivals, Baker is best known as Joel in The Last of Us. That said, he donned the fedora to play Indy in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in 2024 and is set to reprise his role as Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach later this. Other superheroes, he's put his name to are Batman in the Telltale series and The Joker in Batman: Arkham Origins. He also popped up as Sam Drake in Uncharted too, so quite a busy guy.
Yuri Lowenthal
Everyone's favourite neighbourhood spider comes from none other than Yuri Lowenthal. Having voiced Peter Parker in the Marvel's Spider-Man series since 2018, it's fair to say the Ohio-born actor has the role down. Aside from swinging through the streets of New York, Lowenthal played Matt Miller in Saints Row, the male playable character in Sunset Overdrive, Johnny in the Final Fantasy 7 remakes as well as Matvey Gusev in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Milana Vayntrub
Milana Vayntrub is a US actress and comedian who has been playing Squirrel Girl across all corners of media since being cast as the live-action version in 2018's unaired New Warriors show.
It was set to be a part of the MCU, however, never made it out after a pilot was shot. When not playing Doreen Green, she has been heard as Lúnda in God of War Ragnarok alongside live-action roles like Cecily in Werewolves Within and Sloane Sandburg in This Is Us.
Marvel Rivals is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.
