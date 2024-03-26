So, what do we know about this Second World War-based prequel? It was first announced back in 2021 as the first project from Skydance New Media (led by Amy Hennig of Uncharted fame, a very promising sign) and it was teased the following year. But a trailer dropped a few days ago that answers a lot of questions.

Let's dive in and take a closer look at Marvel 1943, from its release speculation to story.

The trailer revealed a rather large release window of sometime in 2025.

So, it depends on how optimistic you are. Less than a year away, or almost two years away? As soon as a closer date surfaces, we'll update this page.

If we had to speculate, we'd say this feels like a Q4 kind of game, so we'd expect it in October, November or December 2025. But we could be wrong!

Can I pre-order Marvel 1943?

As Marvel 1943 is still in its very early stages, there's no option to pre-order at the moment.

As soon as anything becomes available, we'll be sure to let you know right here!

Which consoles and platforms can play Marvel 1943?

Unfortunately, we don't even know which consoles Marvel 1943 will drop on! However, this is something we can easily speculate by looking at recent trends.

Both 2020's Avengers and 2021's Guardians of the Galaxy released across all platforms (apart from the Switch), and as Marvel 1943 looks like a similar sort of affair, we imagine it will do the same.

However, it's unlikely it will drop on previous-gen hardware like PS4 and Xbox One. Last year's Spider-Man 2 only dropped on the PlayStation 5, so it's unlikely that a high-end game releasing next year will accommodate for older consoles.

However, this is all speculation. We'll update this page as soon as we know for sure.

Marvel 1943 gameplay and story details

The trailer revealed Marvel 1943's setting, characters, a hint of story, but nothing of gameplay.

Set in 1943 (as you'd expect), the game takes us to occupied Paris, where Captain America and Black Panther come to blows.

Whether or not they'll join forces later on to fight Hydra, we don't know. Other characters like Gabriel Jones and Nanali of Wakanda also appear, and it looks like they'll be playable.

As soon as we know anything about the gameplay, we'll let you know!

Is there a Marvel 1943 trailer?

We've mentioned it a few times already, so yes - there is a trailer!

Check it out below:

