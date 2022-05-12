The game is a follow-up to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle that came out in 2017 and is the latest in a long line of games to come from Ubisoft's Rabbid franchise.

Do you love Mario and turn-based strategy games? If so, then Mario and Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will likely already be on your radar and it should be, as the Ubisoft title looks like it will be a ton of fun.

But when is Mario and Rabbids 2 set to be released, and do we have a trailer for it to watch? We get into that and more below!

Mario and Rabbids Sparks of Hope release date?

The Mario and Rabbids: Sparks of Hope release date is planned to take place before March 31st 2023. You can already pre-order your copy from the likes of Amazon.

Sadly, we can't be any more precise here. Ubisoft has said the game is on track for a release by the end of the 2022 fiscal year, which comes to a close on March 31st 2023, but we'll let you know when that gets narrowed down.

What platforms can I get Mario and Rabbids Sparks of Hope on?

The sight of our favourite moustachioed Italian plumber should be all you need to see to know what you can play this on. The Nintendo Switch, and only the Nintendo Switch will be home to Mario and Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and you have more chance of Bowser wanting a nighttime snuggle with Mario than of a port being released elsewhere.

Can I pre-order Mario and Rabbids Sparks of Hope?

Mario and Rabbids: Sparks of Hope pre-orders have indeed begun with GAME having the title ready to add to your basket for £44.99.

Don't forget that when you pre-order, you will get it at the lowest price it drops to between now and release - if it drops at all, that is.

Mario and Rabbids Sparks of Hope story and gameplay

Story-wise, here is the official synopsis for what to expect with Mario and Rabbids Sparks of Hope:

"An entity named Cursa has been seeking out the energy of the titular Sparks, creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas and Rabbids, and while doing so has plunged the galaxy into chaos. Mario and his friends must travel to different worlds to restore peace to the galaxy, save the Sparks, and defeat Cursa."

As for the gameplay, well, it will be familiar to those of you who are well-versed in Kingdom Battle. Turn-based tactical combat is what you will be getting into, with the aim of rescuing as many sparks as you can get your hands on. There are 9 players you can choose from and they include Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, Rabbid Mario. There are new characters too, including Rabbid Rosalina!

Mario and Rabbids Sparks of Hope trailer

Behold the Mario and Rabbids Sparks of Hope trailer in all its bright and colourful glory!

