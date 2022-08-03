The NFL sim is back once again and this time, they have a very special cover star, while also making some changes to the game that fans have long been calling for.

We are in the back half of the year now and that means that all the sporting video games are right around the corner – and, as usual, one of the first out of the starting gate is Madden NFL 23.

But when is Madden NFL 23 set to be released, and what's new this year? Here's all we know so far.

Madden NFL 23 release date

The Madden NFL 23 release date is 15th August 2022, the developers have confirmed.

Now that August is upon us, then, there isn't long to wait until we can get obsessed with virtual American football all over again.

Can I pre-order Madden NFL 23?

You sure can pre-order Madden NFL 23. You can currently secure it for release day at all the usual haunts, including GAME and Amazon, or you could order it digitally on your console/computer of choice.

What consoles will Madden NFL 23 be released on?

Every console you would expect will be home to the latest instalment of the game. So that's the PS5 and the PS4, the Xbox Series X/S along with the Xbox One range, and Microsoft Windows PC. Alas, the Nintendo Switch is once again missing out on the NFL fun.nf

Who is on the Madden NFL 23 cover?

John Madden himself graces the cover this year as a touching tribute after he passed away in December of last year. He has been on the cover before, back in 2000.

Madden NFL 23 gameplay

The basics you know and there is certainly no point in us talking you through the ins and outs of playing an American Football game, but the major things that fans have known and loved will be back in Madden NFL 23 – but they will likely run a lot better than they ever have before.

That is down to the new system they have in place called FieldSENSE – and here is what EA have to say about it: "The all-new FieldSENSE Gameplay System in Madden NFL 23 equips players with more control at every position in every mode and is a new foundation for consistent, ultra-realistic gameplay."

It is worth noting here that while it will improve the game considerably, you can only benefit from FieldSENSE on the PS5 or the Xbox Series X/S – not too surprising given the older consoles are very much beginning to be phased out now.

And below is a video all about gameplay so you can see all that and more in more detail!

Here's more from EA on the features that FieldSENSE will bring:

Hit Everything: Redefining defensive pursuit, new Hit Everything mechanics let you be more disruptive on defense. New animation branching technology in Madden NFL 23 enables next-gen Hit-Stick physics so you can perform mid-air knockouts, hit the pile to assist in tackles already in progress, blow up blocks, and force turnovers with stand up tackles.

Redefining defensive pursuit, new Hit Everything mechanics let you be more disruptive on defense. New animation branching technology in Madden NFL 23 enables next-gen Hit-Stick physics so you can perform mid-air knockouts, hit the pile to assist in tackles already in progress, blow up blocks, and force turnovers with stand up tackles. Skill-Based Passing: Lead your receivers open, drop back-shoulder throws into tight windows, and place every pass where only your receiver can catch it with surgical accuracy thanks to this all-new way to pass. Skill-based passing introduces a new accuracy reticle and passing meter.

Lead your receivers open, drop back-shoulder throws into tight windows, and place every pass where only your receiver can catch it with surgical accuracy thanks to this all-new way to pass. Skill-based passing introduces a new accuracy reticle and passing meter. 360° Cuts: Whether you're a running back, wide receiver after the catch, or returning a kick, new 360° Cuts give you the freedom and fluidity as the ball-carrier to hit the gaps you want to, plant-and-go, and elude defenders using Left Trigger/L2 and a well-timed flick of the stick.

Whether you're a running back, wide receiver after the catch, or returning a kick, new 360° Cuts give you the freedom and fluidity as the ball-carrier to hit the gaps you want to, plant-and-go, and elude defenders using Left Trigger/L2 and a well-timed flick of the stick. WR vs DB Battles: A suite of new wide receiver release moves and defensive back counter press mechanics make for some fancy footwork and crucial 1-v-1 battles off the line.

Madden NFL 23 trailer

There's also a trailer for Madden NFL 23. Here is the reveal trailer that came out a few months back and shows off just how impressive the game is looking for its 2023 edition.

