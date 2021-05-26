Fornite fans think Loki is coming to the game following apparent leak

Fortnite fans are excited that Loki could be storming into the game to cause the type of mischief that has made him an MCU favourite.

Advertisement

Played by Tom Hiddleston, Loki is a firm favourite in the MCU because of his charismatic villainy, first appearing in 2011’s Thor and going on to feature in five more Marvel movies to date.

A recent Fornite update by developer Epic Games revealed a loading screen that is believed to depict a silhouette of the Marvel villain.

One eagle eyed Fortnite leaker spotted the silhouette in the background of the loading screen. The same leaker also suggested that the MCU’s version of Thor could also be on his way to much-loved online game.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

With the Disney Plus series Loki set to debut next month, it would make sense as some tie-in promotion for the show and would not be the first time Marvel and Fortnite have joined forces. Earlier this year an Ant-Man skin was made available in the game after being discovered by a leaker and Thor in his comic book form also has one.

Last year, Marvel and Epic Games expressed enthusiasm for keeping their collaboration going for many years to come with plans to continue expanding the offering of Marvel characters within the game. Much like the phases of the MCU, worldwide creative director of Epic Games Donald Mustard told GamesRadar they have “lots of stuff planned for many years of Marvel integration”, going on to confirm that they “have the story and the narrative structure planned out for many, many, many years”.

This should be exciting news for Marvel fans as it sounds like the possibilities are endless especially as Marvel begins releasing new movies to cinemas – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals – following an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fortnite has also collaborated with other popular characters such as Lara Croft and Master Chief from the Halo games. As of yet, nothing has been made official by Fortnite or Disney regarding the Loki skin.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.