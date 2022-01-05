Life Is Strange Remastered Collection release date, trailer & news

Whether you have experienced the epic story of Max, Chloe and the residents of Arcadia Bay before, or you are a newbie to the franchise, the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection is a game that will be well worth picking up.

With all the DLC and improved gameplay and graphics, this looks set to be the definitive way to play that original game and we can’t wait to get stuck into it all over again – and we already have the soundtrack playing on a loop.

But when is the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection being released? Here are all the details!

When is the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection release date?

Only a few weeks to get through before the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection release date as the game is set to be released on Tuesday 1st February 2022. So we just need January to pass us by before we can play it – if only it wasn’t the month that tends to feel like the longest!

What platforms can you get the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection on?

Pretty much everyone has the chance to play the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection. The game is set to be released on the PS5 and PS4, the Xbox Series X/S as well as the Xbox One consoles and the game is also coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Not only that but a PC release is coming too and the Stadia will also be getting the game.

Can I pre-order Life Is Strange Remastered Collection?

You can indeed pre-order the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection. Head to the PlayStation store to pick up their version of it for the Sony system, or the Xbox Store to get the Microsoft version of the game. You should be able to pick it up at any digital store for your gaming machine of choice.

What games are in the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection?

You will get the original Life Is Strange game here, and what an amazing game it is, along with the three-part standalone story, Life Is Strange: Before the Storm. The only question is how much better Arcadia Bay will look with its new shiny graphics.

Is there a trailer for Life Is Strange Remastered Collection?

The first Life Is Strange Remastered Collection trailer was released some time ago but if you somehow missed it, here it is below for you to see right now.

