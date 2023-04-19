This is proving to be quite a big week for Sega, the company behind Sonic, with the LEGO set announcement coming hot on the heels of another noteworthy piece of news —it was announced earlier in the week that Sega is buying Rovio , the developers of Angry Birds.

LEGO has revealed Sonic the Hedgehog kits for the first time, with a number of brick-based blue blur sets due to hit shop shelves in the summer.

And now, four Sonic LEGO kits have been revealed, with Sega's iconic mascot getting a blocky makeover (much like Nintendo's Mario did a few years back, with those sets proving very popular).

Seeing is believing, though, so you can take a look at each of the Sonic LEGO sets in the video below!

In terms of prices, these four sets range from affordable to the slightly less affordable:

You can click any of those links to go to an official product page on the LEGO website, where you'll find all of the important details.

The Speed Sphere item, which seems to catapult Sonic across a game-like environment, looks to be a particularly cool twist on the usual LEGO set formula. This Sonic-blasting feature seems to come with the cheapest and the most expensive set.

"I’m especially proud of the Speed Sphere," said LEGO's Frédéric Roland Andre in a statement, "as it was quite a challenge to figure out how we would get Sonic to speed up and interact with each course.

"Sonic is known for his speed and how he runs and jumps through courses, so for LEGO sets inspired by him there was no way we could create a static set, we simply had to be creative and make them as action-packed as possible!"

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sega's Ivo Gerscovich said of the news: "The LEGO Group is the leader in play, and the perfect partner to bring exciting stories, iconic characters & environments from the Sonic universe to life in fans’ living rooms globally.

More like this

"Through our creative collaboration with the LEGO Group, Sonic fans of all generations can use their imaginations to play out their favourite Sonic moments, and we can’t wait to see their awesome creations."

And when exactly will the Sonic LEGO sets come out? The Sonic LEGO kits have a release date of 1st August 2023, so you should be able to pick one up this summer!

You might want to get in there early, placing your order on the LEGO website as soon as it's possible to do so, because we've got a feeling that they're gonna go fast.

Read more:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.