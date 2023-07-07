Using cheats in the game will help you to unlock everything the game has to offer, including playable characters, vehicles, and other goodies. Here’s the complete list of LEGO Indiana Jones 2 cheats and how to use them.

How to use cheats in LEGO Indiana Jones 2

To use cheat codes in LEGO Indiana Jones 2, you need to simply pause the game, select Extras, and select Enter Secret Code. It appears as though you can do this on any level.

Any character or vehicle unlocked via a cheat code will likely only be playable during freeplay (which unlocks after completing a story level for the first time). Gameplay-altering Red, Blue, and Green Brick cheats can be activated on the pause screen after inputting the cheat code.

Once on the Secret Code screen, simply move the letter keys up and down on each column to enter the code you wish to use. The screen starts on ‘AAAAAA’, move each one up and down to get to the letter or number on each row.

For example, if you want to activate the Fast Build cheat (which speeds up LEGO builds), enter ‘S5UZCP’ in and press A or whatever button it is to ‘Select’ to activate.

Full list of LEGO Indiana Jones 2 cheat codes

There are character, vehicle, and gameplay-altering cheat codes to know about and input in LEGO Indiana Jones: The Adventure Continues. We’ve split the full list of codes down below into these more easily digestible sections.

Here is the full list of LEGO Indiana Jones 2 cheat codes:

Character cheat codes

Boxer | 7EQF47

| Dovchenko | WL4T6N

| Indiana Jones: 1 | PGWSEA

| Indiana Jones: 2 | FGLKY5

| Indiana Jones: Collect | DZFY9S

| Indiana Jones: CS | 8BDJG5

| Indiana Jones: Desert | M4C34K

| Indiana Jones: Disguised | 2W8QR3

| Indiana Jones: DJ | QUNZUT

| Indiana Jones: Kali | J2XS97

| Indiana Jones: Officer | 3FQFKS

| Interdimensional Being | PXT4UP

| Lao Che | 7AWX3J

| Mac | P4PCDY

| Mannequin: Adult Female | U7SMVK

| Mannequin: Adult Male | QPWDMM

| Mannequin: Chile Female | 3PG5EL

| Mannequin: Child Male | 2UJQWC

| Mola Ram | 82RMC2

| Mutt | 2GK562

| Professor Henry Jones | 4C5AKH

| Rene Belloq | FTL48S

| Salah | E88YRP

| Willie: Singer | 94RUAJ

Vehicle cheat codes

Biplane | 7VLKAF

| Hot Rod | YLG2TN

| Rolls-Royce: Phantom | BC5PTY

| Stunt Plane | RM3E84

Gameplay-altering cheats (Red, Green, and Blue Bricks):

Beep Beep | UU3VSC

| Coin Magnet | EGSM5B

| Disguise | Y9TE98

| Fast Build | SNXC2F

| Fast Dig | XYAN83

| Fast Fix | 3Z7PJX

| Fearless | TUXNZF

| Ice Rink | TY9P4U

| Invincibility | 6JBB65

| Poo Money | SZFAAE

| Score X2 | U38VJP

| Score X3 | PEHHPZ

| Score X4 | UXGTB3

| Score X6 | XWJ5EY

| Score X8 | S5UZCP

| Score X10 | V7JYBU

| Snake Whip | 2U7YCV

