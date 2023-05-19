We know that a new LEGO racing game would put a smile on our faces, but we didn't know the grin would be quite this wide – you can read our full LEGO 2K Drive review here .

If you're anything like us, you've been spending a lot of time in BrickLandia today. LEGO 2K Drive dropped just a few hours ago, and it's already proving to be an absolute delight.

The almost open-world nature of BrickLandia's regions are a joy to explore, and finding shortcuts has never been so fun.

So what about trophies and achievements? Don't worry, there's no shortage of goals to aim for in LEGO 2K Drive. We'll share the complete list below.

LEGO 2K Drive trophy guide: Full list of trophies and achievements

If you want to get the Platinum trophy, the maximum Gamerscore or just the satisfaction that you've 'completed it', these are the trophies/achievements to unlock in LEGO 2K Drive:

A Charismatic Mentor - Bronze - get your first checkered flag in story mode.

- Bronze - get your first checkered flag in story mode. Cruising Big Butte County - Bronze - explore Big Butte County in story mode.

- Bronze - explore Big Butte County in story mode. Cruising Prospecto Valley - Bronze - explore Prospecto Valley in story mode.

- Bronze - explore Prospecto Valley in story mode. Cruising Hauntsborough - Bronze - explore Hauntsborough in story mode.

- Bronze - explore Hauntsborough in story mode. New Challengers - Bronze - compete in 10 online races or mini-games in Play With Everyone mode.

- Bronze - compete in 10 online races or mini-games in Play With Everyone mode. 3K Drive - Bronze - drive 3000 miles.

- Bronze - drive 3000 miles. Hop Upington - Bronze - jump a hundred times.

- Bronze - jump a hundred times. The Pit Crew - Bronze - unlock 15 drivers.

- Bronze - unlock 15 drivers. Road Hog - Bronze - break 200 traffic vehicles.

- Bronze - break 200 traffic vehicles. Brick Separator - Bronze - destroy a thousand objects.

- Bronze - destroy a thousand objects. It Used To Work - Bronze - destroy your own car a hundred times.

- Bronze - destroy your own car a hundred times. Sidewalk Hog - Bronze - knock 200 pedestrians over.

- Bronze - knock 200 pedestrians over. Big Butte Champion - Bronze - beat Big Butte in story mode.

- Bronze - beat Big Butte in story mode. Prospecto Champion - Bronze - finish Prospecto Valley Grand Brick Arena race in Story mode.

- Bronze - finish Prospecto Valley Grand Brick Arena race in Story mode. What's This Button Do? - Bronze - use every power up.

- Bronze - use every power up. Heat Seeker - Bronze - hit 15 opponents with missiles.

- Bronze - hit 15 opponents with missiles. Free Banana Smoothies - Bronze - discover all garages.

- Bronze - discover all garages. Read the Manual - Bronze - finish all garage tutorials.

- Bronze - finish all garage tutorials. Honk Means Hello - Bronze - talk to 150 people.

- Bronze - talk to 150 people. Hauntsborough Champion - Bronze - finish Hauntsborough Grand Brick Arena race in Story mode.

- Bronze - finish Hauntsborough Grand Brick Arena race in Story mode. Couldn't Have Drifted Better Myself - Bronze - drift 5000 meters.

- Bronze - drift 5000 meters. Missile Misser - Silver - dodge 50 missiles by jumping.

- Silver - dodge 50 missiles by jumping. All Perked Up - Silver - collect 50 perks.

- Silver - collect 50 perks. Jet-Setter - Silver - find all jetpacks in Big Butte County.

- Silver - find all jetpacks in Big Butte County. Rotor-Coaster - Silver - find all rotorpacks in Prospecto Valley.

- Silver - find all rotorpacks in Prospecto Valley. Bat-Buds - Silver - find all batpacks in Hauntsborough.

- Silver - find all batpacks in Hauntsborough. Roadshow Ready - Silver - find all Collectables in Big Butte County.

- Silver - find all Collectables in Big Butte County. Township Treasurer - Silver - find all Collectables in Prospecto Valley.

- Silver - find all Collectables in Prospecto Valley. Paranormal Procurer - Silver - find all the Collectables in Hauntsborough.

- Silver - find all the Collectables in Hauntsborough. The Golden Ending - Silver - complete all On-the-Go events with a gold medal.

- Silver - complete all On-the-Go events with a gold medal. 6K Drive - Silver - drive six thousand miles.

- Silver - drive six thousand miles. You BREAK Stuff ! - Silver - destroy fifteen thousand objects.

! - Silver - destroy fifteen thousand objects. XPerienced - Silver - get to level 30 in story mode.

- Silver - get to level 30 in story mode. Sky Cup Champion - Gold - complete Sky Cup Grand Prix.

- Gold - complete Sky Cup Grand Prix. Higher Orbit - Gold - spin 1080 degrees without a jetpack.

- Gold - spin 1080 degrees without a jetpack. Crystal Clear - Gold - mow all the weeds in story mode.

- Gold - mow all the weeds in story mode. Folk Hero - Gold - Complete every quest in story mode.

- Gold - Complete every quest in story mode. Tastes Like Platinum - Platinum - get all the trophies.

And that's the lot! We're sure it'll keep you as busy as it's keeping us.

