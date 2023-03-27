The open-world racing adventure game is set to release later this spring across all modern platforms and is set to bring the goods for a while after launch thanks to four season passes in its first year.

Move aside Warner Bros, there’s a new LEGO developer in town. LEGO 2K Drive has finally been revealed after months of rumour and speculation, and better yet, its release date is pulling into view soon.

In our interview with the game’s executive producer, Mark Pierce, we learned that the development team is “pursuing everything you can imagine with LEGO”. We could be seeing popular LEGO brands including Star Wars added to the racing game as post-launch DLC.

Read on below to find out everything there is to know about the LEGO 2K Drive release date, pre-order information, gameplay and story details, and to watch a trailer.

The LEGO 2K Drive release date is 19th May 2023, the developers have confirmed.

It will be releasing across all platforms on the same day, as long as there is no delay. It’s not long until we can explore Bricklandia in all its blocky glory. If you’re after the game, it could be worth pre-ordering for a cheeky bonus or two.

Can I pre-order LEGO 2K Drive?

Yes, pre-orders are open for LEGO 2K Drive. You can pre-order the game across all platforms and pick from its different versions at retailers including GAME.

All pre-orders of the title from GAME come with a free bonus physical LEGO McLaren Solus GT car. Pre-ordering the Standard Edition of the game from anywhere also grants you the Aquadirt Racer Pack as a bonus.

You can also pre-order the Awesome Edition through GAME. The LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition includes the base game plus the Aquadirt Racer Pack, the Year One Drive Pass (includes seasons one, two, three, and four), the Awesome Pizza Vehicle, Awesome Bonus Pack (Wheelie Stunt Driver Minifigure, Machio Beast Vehicle, and a vehicle flair), and 550 Coins.

You can also pre-order the LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition, which includes everything in the Awesome Edition plus three days' early access (play from 16th May rather than 19th May) and the Awesome Rivals Bonus Pack (Royal Sailor, Royal Outtaliner, Royal People Rover Street Car, Reckless Scorpion Stunt Driver Minifigure, Hamburghini Royale, and vehicle flair).

The Awesome Rivals Edition appears digital-only and will set you back a whopping £104.99. Head to the digital store of your choice to pick up a copy of the Awesome Rivals Edition.

Which consoles and platforms can play LEGO 2K Drive?

LEGO 2K Drive is launching on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. No platform is missing out on this game.

LEGO 2K Drive gameplay and story details

LEGO 2K Drive is sold as a massive open-world driving adventure game (think Forza Horizon meets Mario Kart and you get the idea).

As it is LEGO-branded, however, you can design and race your own cars, boats, and flying vehicles. You will be able to switch between the three vehicle classes on the fly. Pick up and use power-ups to dish out damage a la Mario Kart.

Your time spent in Bricklandia will be split into different activities: exploring, racing, and completing mini-games. The game’s story mode, single races, and Cup Series tourneys should keep you busy, in single player as well as local split-screen and online multiplayer.

The large Bricklandia map will consist of four biomes at launch: Turbo Acres, Big Butte County, Prospecto Valley, and more. With DLC on the way and available at launch, as well as plenty of things to buy with in-game Coins and your real cash, LEGO 2K Drive is set to be stocked full of content at launch and for the foreseeable.

Is there a LEGO 2K Drive trailer?

Yep, there is a LEGO 2K Drive reveal trailer which you can watch below to catch a glimpse of the game in action:

