Speculation is growing that Lana Del Rey could finally be lending her voice to a James Bond theme song – this time for 007: First Light, the highly-anticipated new video game.

Ad

From Hitman developer IO Interactive, 007: First Light was announced earlier this year and will explore Bond’s origins, depicting his early years as a newly-qualified agent.

Rumours of Del Rey's involvement began circulating after eagle-eyed fans discovered that Del Rey had registered a new track titled First Light with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

The registration appeared online over the weekend, quickly prompting theories that the song could be tied to the upcoming Bond title, given the matching name, though neither Del Rey nor IO Interactive has commented publicly.

Dexter: Original Sin star Patrick Gibson is set to take on the role of James Bond in 007: First Light, with Priyanga Burford playing M, Alastair Mackenzie as Q and Kiera Lester as Miss Moneypenny.

The ensemble also includes Noémie Nakai as Miss Roth and Lennie James as John Greenway, who will serve as Bond’s mentor during his formative missions.

Patrick Gibson as James Bond in 007: First Light. IO Interactive

If Del Rey’s First Light is confirmed as the game’s theme, it would represent a long-awaited near-miss turned success.

The singer was previously linked to the Bond film Spectre in 2015, revealing that her track 24 – which appeared on the deluxe edition of her Honeymoon album – had originally been written with the franchise in mind. Ultimately, Sam Smith’s Writing’s on the Wall was chosen for the film, going on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song.

007: First Light is set to launch on Friday 27th March 2026, and will be available on Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Jonathan Lacaille, the franchise director behind the game, recently told RadioTimes.com that the release will take inspiration from "all the great movies and their legacy" but is also looking to do something new with the 007 character.

"We’re not trying to emulate what’s been done in the past, but really trying to propose something fresh that’s specifically for the gaming medium," he said.

Watch our interview with Lacaille below.

007: First Light is available for pre-order now.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.