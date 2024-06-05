Based on the 1988 film of the same name, where a band of clowns from outer space (surprisingly) land on Earth in an attempt to invade, Killer Klowns is a wacky blend of horror and comedy that became a cult hit in the years after its release.

There have been mixed reviews of the game so far, though, with it receiving a score of 71 on website Metacritic.

That said, IGN rated it a fairly healthy 7/10, with reviewer Travis Northup calling it "hilarious and action-packed", but he did add that it runs its course quickly.

More like this

But all of that is only relevant if you’re actually able to play the game, so if you’re a last-generation console owner, read on to find out why it isn’t landing on Xbox One and PS4, and what you need to play Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game.

Why isn't the Killer Klowns game on Xbox One and PS4?

There has been no official confirmation from developer IllFonic as to why Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is not currently available on last generation consoles such as Xbox One and PS4.

Last year’s reveal trailer included the logos for both the PS4 and Xbox One at the end, which naturally led us to believe it would also be released on the consoles. However, it now appears the developer has silently moved on from working with those systems.

As there is no official word, we can only speculate that this is because IllFonic wanted to provide the player with a visual experience that emulates the 1988 film as closely as possible.

To do this, the studio would need to use the most powerful devices available, and that no longer includes the Xbox One and PS4.

It is also worth mentioning that, believe it or not, the PS5 and Series X/S are around four years old now, and so we are seeing developers gradually phase out games for the last generation.

This is because older consoles do not have the required power, as mentioned above, but also because enough time has passed for many gamers to upgrade to the latest platforms now.

Will Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game come to Xbox One and PS4 later?

Likewise, there is no confirmation from IllFonic as to whether or not Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will come to Xbox One and PS4 at a later date.

Again, we can speculate that the game will not appear on last-generation consoles, as if that was in IllFonic’s plans then the studio would have made an announcement regarding this by now.

The game’s online nature also means that IllFonic is likely plunging all of its resources into maintaining Killer Klowns and updating it to ensure the game runs smoothly over a long period of time.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which platforms can play Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game at launch?

Despite not being available on last-generation consoles, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is still available on multiple systems, including Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC via Steam.

It was released on Tuesday 4th June 2024 and is available in digital format only from your console’s respective digital storefronts.

Now, it's time to quit clowning around and get on with saving Crescent Cove!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.