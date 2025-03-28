So if you're looking for some cheats to spice up your InZOI experience, you've come to the right place.

Does InZOI have cheat codes?

Unfortunately, there are currently no cheat codes for InZOI, although this doesn't necessarily mean that there are no cheats.

Unlike The Sims, where you have to enter a specific code to activate certain cheats, InZOI lets you do it by simply opening a menu and clicking a button.

Sadly, while it might be easier to activate cheats in InZOI, there's not as much choice, with only two cheats currently available in the game, though there will almost certainly be more on the way down the line.

How to get infinite money in InZOI explained

You can get infinite money in InZOI by activating the cheat via the Psicat Guide.

In the Live Menu in the bottom-right corner of your screen, click the book with a question mark on it to open the Psicat Guide.

Scroll down the sidebar on the left of this window until you see the "Use Money Cheat" button.

Every time you click this, you'll be given 100,000 Meows, InZOI's currency, and you can click it as many times as you want.

It's a little annoying if you want a truly huge amount of money, but it's quite easy to do, so you won't hear us complaining.

How to move objects in InZOI explained

You can get the same effect as the 'move objects' cheat from The Sims by simply holding the Alt key while placing furniture.

Like in The Sims, when placing furniture normally, you won't be able to place objects too close to, or overlapping one another.

The Sims solves this by having a cheat that allows you to place your things anywhere, but InZOI has the much simpler solution of just having a hotkey.

The one restriction to InZOI's approach is that you can't put doorways and staircases too close together, even while holding the Alt key, as InZOI insists on having a ton of clear space at the bottom of any staircase.

