I’s hardly made a dent in the game's popularity, testament to the desire for a new life-sim game. The Sims 4 released all the way back in 2014 and it’s really not had much in the way of competition since, nor do we have much to go on about Project Rene.

But without showing all our cards at once, it’s both good and bad news. Let’s get to it!

Will InZOI come PS5, PS4 and Xbox?

InZOI. InZOI

Yes, InZOI will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but it will not be coming to the PlayStation 4 as revealed by the InZOI Discord FAQ.

It’s perhaps no surprise the game won’t see a last-gen seeing as it makes full use of Unreal Engine 5 and quite a few AI features, too.

All that would simply prove too much for the 2013 vintage console. Even the PlayStation 4 Pro wouldn’t be able to muster up the strength owing to its aging hardware.

The fact that the developers think they can get it to run at all on current-gen consoles is something of a miracle too, as InZOI is fairly heavy.

As such, the PlayStation 5 Pro may be the premiere console to play InZOI on when it eventually lands on those systems. Speaking of, read on to see when that may be!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When could InZOI come PS5, PS4 and Xbox?

InZOI. Krafton

The developers so far have only stated that InZOI is "later expected to be on consoles like PS5 and Xbox", which isn’t much to go on.

As we said previously, InZOI won’t be coming to PS4.

InZOI only recently launched in early access on 28th March 2025, and there’s no word on whether the developers would only release the game to consoles when it is out of early access.

The release might follow a similar model to the PC version, with a character creator being released ahead of time for console players.

As soon as we know anything more, like if it will release in early access on console at all, we will update you.

Until then, if you’re desperate to get started, you will have to fork out for a fairly beefy rig.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.