Surprisingly enough, Infinity Nikki is actually the fifth game in the Nikki series. Previously, the franchise has only appeared on Android and iOS devices, and the new 3D open-world entry marks the dress-up game's first appearance on console.

Chinese development studio Papergames describes Infinity Nikki as an open-world x dress-up adventure, and if that has got you excited, you’ll want to know its release date.

Thanks to an announcement trailer, we’ve also got a look at the game in action and it is gorgeous, though looking unfinished. You can watch the trailer at the bottom of this page.

If you’re hyped to play Infinity Nikki, read on to discover its release date, if you can pre-order, what platforms/consoles it’s available to play on and more, including gameplay and story details.

No release date has been confirmed for Infinity Nikki at the time of writing. Of course, we will update this page with new information should it be officially announced. We can make an educated guess, though.

Given the state of the game in the trailer (see: end of this article), which looks very pretty but seems a touch unfinished, we’d wager that Infinity Nikki is likely to release in the second half of 2023. We wouldn’t be shocked if it misses 2023 altogether and launches in early 2024, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Can I pre-order Infinity Nikki?

You cannot currently pre-order Infinity Nikki. As far as we can see, there is no placeholder product listing anywhere online either. This means you can’t even register your interest.

Which consoles and platforms can play Infinity Nikki?

Infinity Nikki is planned to release on PS4, PS5, PC, iOS, and Android. This could change further down the line but for now, those are the platforms you can expect to play the open-world game on.

Infinity Nikki gameplay and story details

Infinity Nikki is described as an open-world dress-up game. In the trailer in the section below, you can see that in the open world you’ll be jumping and floating through environments, taking on enemies, and even playing as a small cat-like creature.

The platforming mechanics look rather floaty and slow at the moment, leading us to believe that things could be tightened up by its release (it’s an early-ish build in the trailer) but it does look interesting at least, thanks to its dress-up mechanics.

It seems as though you will be able to switch costumes on the fly in Infinity Nikki. Most costumes looks to offer different power-ups and skills to make use of. There are some outfits that can make you jump high into the sky, shrink down in size, and more.

In an interview on IGN China (translated by Google Translate) with the executive producer of the game, Tominaga Kentaro (who has worked on Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda series since the Wind Waker and directed The Breath of the Wild DLC), it’s claimed that “not all suits/outfits have special skills, but we will maximise the freedom for players to wear” what they want.

The general gameplay loop will consist of “players collect suits, acquire suit skills, and then use these skills to better collect more suits”. It’s all about the different outfits you can collect, wear, and take photos of in game.

Throughout the game, you will collect materials to create new outfits. Fishing and picking up insects are just two ways of gathering clothing materials. You can also collect outfit blueprints, it seems, by exploring the open world and finding them on the large map.

In terms of story and plot, details are thin on the ground. As per the IGN China interview, though, we do know that Nikki will meet a mysterious character of some kind while taking a “professional matchmaker exam” and will accept “a very special task”. You’ll have to uncover the secrets of Miraland with Nikki and Momo.

Is there an Infinity Nikki trailer?

Yes! There’s an announcement trailer that’s over four minutes long which showcases the game’s colourful environments, characters, costume-changing mechanics, and more. It’s well worth a watch if you’re interested in the game. Check it out below:

That’s all there is to know about Infinity Nikki as of right now. We’ll update this page with more information as it's announced closer to the game’s release.

