IKEA in Taiwan re-created pages from its latest catalogue using the game's characters and in-game items.

Sharing the results on its Facebook page fans reacted to the Animal Crossing crossover.

There are obviously some tweaks to products to match the game and the restrictions, but it's pretty good.

The outfits and furniture pretty much match. Take a look for yourself.

You can't quite pop into IKEA to buy your Animal Crossing furniture though. You still have to visit the in-game shop and look for the items you need and for IKEA, yep the online store, and that weird one-way system is still the go-to way to shop for the Swedish brand.

IKEA isn't the only brand that's jumped on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons bandwagon, but this is one the best PR stunts we've seen.

