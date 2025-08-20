It’s been over eight years since the original game came out, and its legions of fans will no doubt be quaking at the thought of finally getting a proper look at what Australian developer Team Cherry has been cooking up for the better part of a decade.

Esteemed journalist Jason Schreier took to Bluesky to say that he will reveal the story on just why Silksong took so long to make.

But, with such an anticipatory buzz in the air, let’s not waste a moment! Read on to find out all you need to know about the Hollow Knight: Silksong reveal event.

When is the Hollow Knight: Silksong reveal event?

Hollow Knight: Silksong. Team Cherry

The Hollow Knight: Silksong reveal event will take place on Thursday 21st August 2025.

Not much has been said on what to expect, but after getting around 30 seconds of new footage during Gamescom Opening Night Live, hopefully it will be something of a little more substance.

Developer Team Cherry took to X (formerly Twitter) to unveil the event, which hopefully will include an announcement of a release date, as the game is confirmed to be coming in 2025.

As the most wishlisted game on Steam, according to SteamDB, it’s certainly been a long time coming.

Hollow Knight: Silksong reveal event UK time

Hollow Knight: Silksong.

The Hollow Knight: Silksong reveal event will start at 3:30pm BST.

A bit of a bother if you’re at work or school, but we’re sure you can sneak out for a "bathroom break" if needs be, though we at RadioTimes.com take no responsibility for any trouble you get in.

How to watch the Hollow Knight: Silksong reveal event

You can watch the Hollow Knight: Silksong reveal event on YouTube.

The video linked above already has thousands of Silksong stans waiting, with plenty of chat going on ahead of the big reveal.

It’s hardly surprising, as Hollow Knight: Silksong is perhaps only second to Grand Theft Auto 6 when it comes to the world ranking of hype trains.

