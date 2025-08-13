But thankfully, it appears that one delay may be all we're going to get, if Strauss Zelnick has anything to say about it.

Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive, spoke to CNBC about the potential for another delay, confirming that, "My level of conviction is very, very high," regarding GTA releasing as planned in May 2026.

He added, "Rockstar does have a lot of other things going on, but this is, of course, the primary focus."

Zelnick goes on to discuss the game itself, seemingly both hyping up and tempering expectations at the same time.

"We try not to pump expectations, right?" Zelnick says, before pumping expectations

"I think Rockstar's whole stock and trade is to have these extraordinary expectations and still to beat them. I know that's their goal. I know it's going to be an amazing game. The rest we'll see in the fullness of time."

Unfortunately, as promising as Zelnick's bluster about strong convictions and pumping expectations is, the fact of the matter is that we are still too far out to take this as a concrete guarantee.

Game development is rocky, and while progress may be smooth on GTA 6 now, that does not preclude Rockstar from encountering some kind of major roadblock a few months down the line that forces them to delay the game further.

That being said, this is good news, and for the moment we can sleep soundly knowing that GTA 6 is proceeding as planned…for now.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on 26th May 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

