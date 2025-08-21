The announcement came during the Hollow Knight: Silksong reveal event, which had thousands of people waiting in the comments section talking to each other over the last few days, before the premiere even started.

As the most wishlisted game on Steam, it comes as no surprise.

It’s only fair that after the press and fans got to go hands-on with Silksong at Gamescom 2025, the wider public should be thrown a bone!

To even think that people have been playing Silksong feels wild, as we’ve been waiting for Team Cherry’s follow-up for seven years, which the aforementioned Half-Life fans are probably chuckling at.

If you haven’t caught up with any of the Hollow Knight: Silksong previews, Hornet is feeling a lot snappier than The Knight, with exploration and backtracking going by at a faster clip.

Combat, too, is precise and definitely requires a bit of time to get down, but for those coming from the original, it should all feel pretty familiar.

Yet, as for that release date, Hollow Knight: Silksong will release on 4th September.

No doubt, Daily Silksong News will be going crazy, but after almost 1,500 daily updates, who could blame them?

If you want to check out the trailer, you can see it just below!

And if you’re as doggedly obsessed to play Silksong as they are, you’ll be glad to know you can play Hollow Knight: Silksong on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and even Linux and macOS!

It's also a day one release with Xbox Game Pass.

So, essentially, just about every platform ever (sorry, OpenBSD).

Pre-orders aren't quite live yet, with no word on pricing if you want to be there day one. We will update you as soon as we can when we know more!

But, there it is. The Hollow Knight: Silksong release date. Next stop: Grand Theft Auto 6.

