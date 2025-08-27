So, alongside the new wave of Helldivers fighting for the fate of Super Earth, here's everything you need to know about the Helldivers 2 Halo Warbond.

How to get the Helldivers 2 Halo Warbond: Price explained

The Helldivers 2 Halo ODST Warbond costs a total of 1,500 Super Credits from the in-game Acquisitions menu.

This means that, assuming you're starting from zero, you'll need to purchase 2,100 Super Credits to buy it for £15.99 / $19.99.

As this is a special Warbond, the price is slightly higher than most regular Warbonds and is not available via the Premium Warbond Token – you're going to have to shell out the Super Credits if you want to get your hands on it.

What's included in the Helldivers 2 Halo Warbond: Full list of rewards

The Halo Warbond includes three pages of 17 rewards, requiring a total of 630 Medals to unlock everything.

Here's the full list of rewards from the Helldivers 2 Halo Warbond in unlock order:

Page 1

Honored Heirloom (Player Card) – 2 Medals

2 Medals A-9 Helljumper (Body Armour) – 45 Medals

45 Medals A-9 Helljumper (Helmet) – 30 Medals

30 Medals Honored Heirloom (Cape) – 8 Medals

8 Medals MA5C Assault Rifle (Assault Rifle) – 35 Medals

35 Medals Mean Green Hellpod Pattern (Hellpod Pattern) – 20 Medals

Page 2

M7S SMG (Submachine Gun) – 50 Medals

50 Medals Mean Green Shuttle Pattern (Shuttle Pattern) – 50 Medals

50 Medals Eye of the Clandestine (Player Card) – 7 Medals

7 Medals A-35 Recon (Body Armour) – 55 Medals

55 Medals A-35 Recon (Helmet) – 45 Medals

45 Medals Eye of the Clandestine (Cape) – 25 Medals

Page 3

Rookie (Title) – 20 Medals

20 Medals M90A Shotgun (Shotgun) – 65 Medals

65 Medals Mean Green Vehicle Pattern (Vehicle Pattern) – 55 Medals

55 Medals M6C/SOCOM Pistol (Pistol) – 75 Medals

75 Medals Mean Green Exosuit Pattern (Exosuit Pattern) – 50 Medals

