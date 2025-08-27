Helldivers 2 Halo Warbond: What's included and how to get it
Well Halo there.
One of gaming's new kids on the block is collaborating with an industry-defining series in Helldivers 2 Halo ODST Warbond.
Celebrating Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox consoles for the very first time, Arrowhead Game Studio has added in a brand-new Legendary Warbond themed around Xbox's pride and joy.
So, alongside the new wave of Helldivers fighting for the fate of Super Earth, here's everything you need to know about the Helldivers 2 Halo Warbond.
How to get the Helldivers 2 Halo Warbond: Price explained
The Helldivers 2 Halo ODST Warbond costs a total of 1,500 Super Credits from the in-game Acquisitions menu.
This means that, assuming you're starting from zero, you'll need to purchase 2,100 Super Credits to buy it for £15.99 / $19.99.
As this is a special Warbond, the price is slightly higher than most regular Warbonds and is not available via the Premium Warbond Token – you're going to have to shell out the Super Credits if you want to get your hands on it.
What's included in the Helldivers 2 Halo Warbond: Full list of rewards
The Halo Warbond includes three pages of 17 rewards, requiring a total of 630 Medals to unlock everything.
Here's the full list of rewards from the Helldivers 2 Halo Warbond in unlock order:
Page 1
- Honored Heirloom (Player Card) – 2 Medals
- A-9 Helljumper (Body Armour) – 45 Medals
- A-9 Helljumper (Helmet) – 30 Medals
- Honored Heirloom (Cape) – 8 Medals
- MA5C Assault Rifle (Assault Rifle) – 35 Medals
- Mean Green Hellpod Pattern (Hellpod Pattern) – 20 Medals
Page 2
- M7S SMG (Submachine Gun) – 50 Medals
- Mean Green Shuttle Pattern (Shuttle Pattern) – 50 Medals
- Eye of the Clandestine (Player Card) – 7 Medals
- A-35 Recon (Body Armour) – 55 Medals
- A-35 Recon (Helmet) – 45 Medals
- Eye of the Clandestine (Cape) – 25 Medals
Page 3
- Rookie (Title) – 20 Medals
- M90A Shotgun (Shotgun) – 65 Medals
- Mean Green Vehicle Pattern (Vehicle Pattern) – 55 Medals
- M6C/SOCOM Pistol (Pistol) – 75 Medals
- Mean Green Exosuit Pattern (Exosuit Pattern) – 50 Medals
