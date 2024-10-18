As was prophesied by Kojima in Metal Gear Solid 2, the internet has become a confusing place, where truth isn't a priority. Rumours and speculations trump fact, and AI makes us question reality.

So let's investigate these wild rumours, and see if there really is a San Andreas movie in the works starring Will Smith.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why are people talking about GTA San Andreas movie with Will Smith?

As you've probably guessed, there is absolutely not a GTA San Andreas movie in the works involving Will Smith.

These rumours stemmed from a fan-made trailer that was posted on a YouTube channel called KH Studio three weeks ago.

It uses copious amounts of dubious AI, and you can see that it's fake after watching half a nanosecond of it.

Check it out below:

Will there really be a GTA movie?

But will Grand Theft Auto ever be made into a film? After the surprising success of Mario and Sonic, and the rave reviews The Last of Us show got, it's got to be a possibility. Right?

Well, the folks at Rockstar have actually spoken about this.

In an interview with The Ankler in 2024, Dan Houser (Rockstar co-founder) explained that there has been plenty of offer from studios, but the Rockstar team were concerned about their lack of creative control when it came to making the film.

He supposedly said the following to the Hollywood executives: "What you've described is you making a movie and us having no control and taking a huge risk that we’re going to end up paying for with something that belongs to us..."

"...They thought we’d be blinded by the lights and that just wasn't the case."

So while they weren't "blinded by the lights" of Hollywood at the time, this was in part because back then "the perception was that games made poor-quality movies".

He added that "it's a different time now" – so perhaps things are promising for the future?

Time will tell.

Read the full interview here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.