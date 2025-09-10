It’s well worth trying to get one, as they can bring massive benefits to your plants, with unique mutations and other bonuses.

It will certainly put you ahead of most of the many millions of players playing Grow a Garden, and let’s be real, much of the appeal of Grow a Garden is one-upping the plot next to yours. Using Grow a Garden codes will massively help, too.

But this intro has gone on long enough, so it must die, and like the Phoenix, rise into becoming a guide on how to get the Phoenix in Grow a Garden!

How to get Phoenix in Grow a Garden explained

To get a Phoenix in Grow a Garden, you’ll need an Enchanted Chest, and there are two ways to go about this.

Once you do have an Enchanted Chest, there is only a 1 per cent chance of actually getting a Phoenix, seeing as it is a Divine Pet.

With that said, we’ll go over each way to get an Enchanted Chest below.

Buy an Enchanted Chest from the Luminous Sprite

One way to get it is to enter the Fairy World via the Fairy Ring portal and head to the Luminous Sprite near the centre, from whom you can buy an Enchanted Chest. You’ll need to catch enough fairies to unlock the option, and buying the chest will cost 15,000 Fairy Points.

Craft an Enchanted Chest

The more common method is to craft an Enchanted Chest on the main island. To do so, you’ll need 1 Sunbulb, 1 Enchanted Seed Pack, 1 Enchanted Egg, plus 6,000 Fairy Points.

Once you’ve got all of the items, head to the Green Fairy crafting table near the Fairy Godmother, and craft yourself up an Enchanted Chest.

What can the Phoenix do in Grow a Garden?

The Phoenix can give four random fruit in your garden the Flaming Mutation.

This only happens every seven minutes, however. As the Phoenix makes its way between different fruits, there is a 21% chance of it mutating other fruits that it passes.

If you put a pet in the pet mutation machine while owning a Phoenix, the pet in question can net an additional one to five added to their age.

If you want to see what other pets you can get, be sure to read our Grow a Garden pets guide!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.