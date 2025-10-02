If you're wondering how many chapters there are in Ghost of Yōtei, and how many quests make up each one, we'll walk you through the full list below.

Ghost of Yōtei chapters: How many quests are there in the game?

Ghost of Yōtei. Sony/Sucker Punch

Ghost of Yōtei's main story consists of 10 main quests, three of which contain a total of 17 sub-chapters spread between them.

Once you've completed the main story, there are an additional three post-game quests available as part of a wider section of the game called "Unfinished Business".

Here is a list of all the main quests in Ghost of Yōtei:

Prologue The Old Inn The Way of Dual Katana Saito The Yōtei Six The Kitsune Spirits of Teshio Ridge Blood on the Snow The Way of the Shamisen Poison and Lies The Tale of the Kitsune The Kitsune's Fate The Oni A Mad Pursuit Belly of the Beast A Fiery Consequence Twin Wolves, Twin Hearts The Tale of the Oni The Saito Brothers Ghosts of the Past The Storm Breaks Echoes of the Storm To Catch A Spider A Wolf's Pack The Reckoning Call of the Hunt The Final Hunt of the Onyro Duel the Unrivaled (Post-game) Burning Plains (Post-game) A Haunted Land (Post-game)

Quests 6, 7 and 8 can all be completed in any order you want, and do not necessarily need to be completed in the order listed above. We do, however, recommend that you complete The Kitsune first, as you'll get some nifty armour for doing so.

As well as all of these main quests, there is a huge amount of side content to contend with, including Mythic Tales, Side Tales, Sensei Tales and Bounty Quests, though it should be noted that you do not need to complete every single one of the quests to complete 100 per cent the game.

Ghost of Yōtei launched 2nd October on PS5 and you can order your copy now.

