That being said, Yōtei is a game that's all about freedom and player agency, so it's also worth following your heart on this one, rather than following orders from a stranger on the Internet. But if you would like just a little bit of guidance, read on!

Should you start with The Oni, The Kitsune or The Saito Brothers in Ghost of Yōtei?

When Ghost of Yōtei gives you the choice between going after The Oni, The Kitsune or The Saito Brothers, we would strongly recommend doing The Kitsune mission first.

It's worth noting that all three of these quests are multi-part mission chains that will take you a few hours to complete. They'll each send you off to explore different parts of the map, and you'll be exposed to different opportunities in different orders depending on which of these you choose to pursue first.

So, why do we recommend doing The Kitsune mission first? There are a few reasons for this recommendation, but the main one is this: cool armour awaits you if you follow this mission chain as a matter of priority.

In the main image at the top of this article, we've included a picture of Atsu in her awesome black Nine Tail armour, which you'll be able to pick up free of charge during The Kitsune mission.

This armour is worn by the shinobi clan of Teshio Ridge (the area you'll unlock and explore in The Kitsune mission chain), and it's designed with stealth in mind.

A suit of armour that buffs your stealth stats? That will come in very handy if you prefer to play the sneaky way. You'll also able to pick up smoke bombs for the first time during The Kitsune mission.

On top of that, speaking of stealthy perks...

During the Kitsune mission, you'll be pointed in the right direction to unlock Kunai throwing knives, too.

Keep an eye out for Hana's Farm in Teshio Ridge (the core location of The Kitsune quest), where you'll learn about Kunai for the first time. And then you'll be able to buy them, too.

You'll learn about Kunai in Hana's Farm, which is located very near The Kitsune quest line. Sucker Punch

There are other benefits to The Kitsune quest, as well. The story in this mission chain has some great twists and turns, which will really show you what the Yōtei writing team is capable of. And you'll be in the right area to pick up the Kusarigama melee weapon!

With all of that in mind, we'd thoroughly recommend The Kitsune quest as your first port of call in this chunk of the game, especially if you want to play the game in a stealthy shinobi style.

Of course, all playstyles are valid here, so don't let us control you! Feel free to play however you want, and don't worry if you get lost and distracted along the way. That's all part of the fun.

