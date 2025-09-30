But if you're willing to wait for the PC port, how long will you have to wait for it? Here's what you need to know about Ghost of Yōtei on PC.

Will Ghost of Yōtei come to PC?

At the time of writing, there has been no word from the developers on whether or not Ghost of Yōtei is coming to PC.

That being said, we think that it is almost a certainty that a Ghost of Yōtei PC port will be released eventually.

Over the past five years or so, PlayStation has become rather consistent with releasing their exclusives onto PC in the following years.

Along with Ghost of Tsushima, the likes of The Last of Us, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man and the Horizon series have all come to PC after launch.

As such, we think it would be a surprise for PlayStation to suddenly pull a 180 and stop porting their games, starting with Yōtei.

It's difficult to determine when Ghost of Yōtei might come to PC, as PlayStation's approach to ports has changed quite drastically over the last couple of years.

If we look at Ghost of Tsushima, it took nearly four years for it to come to PC, first coming out in July 2020 and releasing onto PC in May 2024.

Applied to Yōtei, that would give it a rough release date of August 2029.

However, in recent years, PlayStation has made more of an effort to brings its exclusives to PC much sooner.

God of War Ragnarök, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us 2 Remastered and Stellar Blade all released on PC less than two years after their initial PS5 launches, with Stellar Blade taking only 14 months.

Seeing as these games are more representative of PlayStation's current strategy, we think it's a more useful barometer to use as opposed to Tsushima's PC release date.

As such, we predict that Ghost of Yōtei will release on PC in the first half of 2027, or late 2026 at the very earliest.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.