One of the better pieces of unlockable armour in the game, the Ghost Armour increases your stealth stats, your ability to terrify nearby enemies upon kills, and lowers the number of kills Jin needs to make before he can enter the Ghost Stance.

Fortunately for you, we know how to unlock it - and the method is a simple one.

Unfortunately, unlocking the armour will take some time - but it can’t be missed, at least.

Keep reading to find out how to get the Ghost of Tsushima Ghost Armour.

How to get Ghost Armour in Ghost of Tsushima explained

Ghost of Tsushima. Sucker Punch

To unlock the Ghost Armour in Ghost of Tsushima, you need to play through the main story mission From the Darkness – in Act 2: Retake Castle Shimura.

At the start of this main story mission, Yuna will give you the Ghost Armour set, which is now yours to keep.

As it is a main story mission, this means you cannot miss unlocking the Ghost Armour – simply reach the mission and play through it to unlock it. There are no nasty tricks here - you’ll just get it as you progress through the game’s story.

From the Darkness is the final mission in Act 2, which means it will take you a decent chunk of time to reach that point. About two-thirds of the way through the lengthy game.

Play the game’s story, though, and you’ll get there and unlock the Ghost Armour in Ghost of Tsushima soon enough.

At level 1, the Ghost Armour has the following benefits:

Reduces detection speed by 25 per cent

Reduces the number of kills needed to enter the Ghost Stance by 1

Kills have a 15 per cent chance to Terrify a nearby enemy

As per the Ghost of Tsushima wiki, detection speed is reduced by 40 per cent at Ghost Armour level 2 and by 50 per cent at level 5.

Level 3 Ghost Armour reduces the number of kills needed to enter Ghost Stance by 2.

Finally, kills have a 30 per cent chance to Terrify a nearby enemy at Ghost Armour level 4 and by 40 per cent at level 5.

If you play a more stealthy game in Ghost of Tsushima, you’ll want to make use of the Ghost Armour and level it up.

