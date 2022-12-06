Typically speaking, the new content that excites most people in the open-world game is its new characters. Fortunately, the 3.3 update is bringing the goods in this department with two new playable characters.

The Genshin Impact 3.3 release date is upon us at last and there is plenty you need to know about it before it drops. This hotly-anticipated update is set to bring a lot of new content to the game, as Genshin fans have come to learn from past patches.

And it’s not just new playable characters being added to the game thanks to the update, either. Those two new banners are on the way, along with banner reruns, giving more chances to unlock your favourite characters. You’ll also find new events released as part of the update and even a card game. It’s a big one.

If you can’t wait for the Genshin Impact 3.3 update to drop, read on for everything you need to know about it, including its release date, launch time in the UK and its patch notes to see what’s being added and what’s being changed.

More like this

The Genshin Impact 3.3 release date is Wednesday 7th December 2022 or Thursday 8th December 2022, depending on where you live around the world. It’s scheduled to go live on those days after a five-hour server downtime.

What is the UK launch time for Genshin Impact 3.3?

The Genshin Impact UK launch time should be Thursday 8th December 2022 at 1am GMT. While those in the US are lucky enough to be able to play the game’s new update after work on Wednesday, we in the UK will have to wait until the small hours of Thursday to download and play through it.

There will be plenty of new content to see and unlock thanks to the 3.3 update, too, so it might be worth waiting until a more reasonable time to install it and check it out if 1am is too inconvenient for you.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What will change with the Genshin Impact 3.3 patch notes?

The full list of patch notes has not been officially revealed at the time of writing, but we do know an awful lot about what to expect to be changed as part of the Genshin Impact 3.3 update. This includes two new characters: Wanderer (five-star Anemo catalyst user) and Faruzan (four-star Anemo bow wielder).

You can see them both in action in the Genshin Impact Special Program YouTube video below, along with everything else new.

Along with the two new playable characters, the Raiden Shogun banner is set to return as well as Kamisato Ayato and Arataki Itto. That’s not all that's new, either. The Test of Courage event is set to begin (a brick-breaking minigame) with its own set of rewards, along with the Across the Wilderness event (in which you need to find balloons within a time limit to earn rewards).

A returning game is Windtrace, in which two teams face off against each other across Contested Zones, and the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sand is set to open up for teams looking to down as many enemies as possible.

Perhaps the most exciting new addition with version 3.3, though, is the Genius Invokation trading card game. The developers have added a new permanent trading card game within Genshin Impact that you can play against the CPU or other players online. You can find a Card Shop to buy more cards at The Cat’s Tail.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.