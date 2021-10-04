Genshin Impact 2.2 release date: Patch notes tease new weapons and more

Genshin Impact 2.2, the game’s next big update, is nearing its release date. It won’t be long before players are seeing the benefits of this update’s beefy patch notes, which will bring new characters and weapons to the fore.

It only feels like yesterday that Genshin Impact 2.1 was launching into the world, bringing Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West into the game. But life comes at you fast, and the next big update is right around the corner.

And so, now is the perfect time to swot up on Genshin Impact 2.2 and all the goodness it has in store. Read on for our handy guide to the update, starting with the most important thing – the release date.

Genshin Impact 2.2 release date

When is Genshin Impact 2.2 coming out? We now know the answer to that question!

The Genshin Impact 2.2 release date will fall on Wednesday 13th October 2021, falling in line with the game’s traditional six-week update cycle. There isn’t long left to wait, then, which is always good news for fans.

Genshin Impact 2.2 launch time

What time does the Genshin Impact 2.2 update drop? That question is a little bit trickier. We don’t know the exact Genshin Impact 2.2 launch time yet, but we can make a decent guess based on the previous form.

The Genshin Impact 2.1 update in August dropped at 11 pm BST here in the UK time zone, so perhaps we’ll see something similar this time. We’ll let you know when the precise time is announced.

What new weapons, characters and events are in the Genshin Impact 2.2 update?

In terms of new characters in Genshin Impact 2.2, the fiery character Thoma will join the roster of available people as a four-star-rated playable character. Characters named Tartaglia and Hu Tao also seem to be important.

And when it comes to new weapons in Genshin Impact 2.2, there are two new bows to be aware of: the five-star Brumal Star and the four-star Mouun’s Moon. And there is also a four-star claymore named Akuoumaru and a four-star polearm called Wavebreaker’s Fin.

The main event that runs through Genshin Impact 2.2 is called Labyrinth Warriors, and the overall title of the season appears to be Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog. They always come up with great names in Genshin Impact, don’t they?

Genshin Impact 2.2 full patch notes

The closest thing we have to Genshin Impact 2.2 patch notes right now is the lengthy description of the update that the developers from miHoYo have shared. Take a read below and you should be able to wrap your head around all the new content:

“Tsurumi Island, the last major island of Inazuma, is finally open to Travelers with Version 2.2. The island is shrouded in dense fog, and players may easily get lost and encounter unprecedented challenges while exploring this area.

“The Rifthounds and the Rifthound Whelps are dangerous stealthy beasts lurking in the fog, waiting to launch a sneak attack. When an attack hits a character, all party members will be affected by the ‘Corrosion’ status and continually lose HP regardless if they’re shielded or not.

“In addition, Tsurumi Island appears to be the focus of recent research by a scholar from Sumeru. In the ‘Shadow of the Ancients’ event, players have to accomplish investigation commissions across Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma to defeat an ‘Anomalous Model Ruin Grader’ that seems to be constantly drawing power from an unknown source of energy to regenerate itself.

“Thoma, the popular ‘fixer’ who made his debut in the Inazuma storyline, will be joining as a new four-star playable character. Thoma holds a Pyro Vision and wields a polearm as his weapon. He is also a reliable teammate in combat, providing strong defense and buffs. Players may recruit him in the second Event Wish featuring Thoma and Hu Tao after Childe’s return in the first Event Wish. Hangout Events for Thoma and Sayu will also be available with Version 2.2.

“A brand-new series of seasonal events is also here along with the new update. In the ‘Labyrinth Warriors’ event, players can venture into a mystic domain in Inazuma with ‘Childe’ Tartaglia, Eleventh of the Fatui Harbingers and Xinyan, Liyue’s rock ‘n’ roll musician.

“You will also be accompanied by a strange paper figure named ‘Shiki Taishou’ who can provide special help and buffs. Tough fights and valuable rewards in the event shop await brave warriors. With another seasonal event ‘Tuned to the World’s Sounds’, players can enjoy the rhythm game and play different styles of music with Ningguang, Zhongli, Keqing, Xiao, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kamisato Ayaka, and the Raiden Shogun.”

Genshin Impact 2.2 trailer

Still here? Fair enough! Your treat at the end of this article is the official Genshin Impact 2.2 trailer. Have a look here and your hype levels should get even higher, ahead of that 13th October release date.

