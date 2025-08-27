That's what we're here to answer, so if you're looking to check out if crossplay is available before diving in, here's what you need to know.

Is Gears of War: Reloaded crossplay? Multiplayer across platforms explained

Fortunately, Gears of War: Reloaded features full crossplay support, meaning players across Xbox, PlayStation and PC can all play together.

To facilitate this, you will need to sign into your Microsoft account in-game. If you haven’t got one already, you can do so by simply heading to the Microsoft website.

Once you've done that, it's simply a matter of making sure you have your friends on your friends list and you'll be able to invite them via their Microsoft accounts.

You'll be able to play both co-op and competitive multiplayer via crossplay too, so no matter what mode you and your friends are interested in, you'll be able to jump in together – just be aware that this means you'll be coming up against players on other platforms, too.

Does Gears of War: Reloaded have cross-progression?

Gears of War: Reloaded also features full cross-progression.

This means that if you have the game on multiple platforms, on Xbox Series X/S and PC via Game Pass for example, your save will transfer over as long as you're logged in to your Microsoft account.

Start your campaign on PC but fancy moving to the sofa? Hop onto your Xbox and you'll be able to load up your save exactly where you left it.

Again, cross-progression works for both the campaign and online multiplayer modes, so you can swap back and forth as often as you like regardless of what modes you're playing.

