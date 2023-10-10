If you haven't guessed, we're asking if it's VR compatible.

Let's take a look at whether or not this year's Forza Motorsport is VR compatible, and if not, what other VR compatible racing sims are available?

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Does Forza Motorsport have VR at launch?

On the day of launch, Forza Motorsport does not have VR support.

Of course we will update this page if anything new surfaces, but for now, lets have a speculate about whether it will ever have VR support...

Will Forza Motorsport ever have VR support?

We hate to be killjoys, but it doesn't seem likely that Forza Motorsport will ever have VR support.

At a Q&A session, the developers didn't share anything about future plans for VR compatibility. And as Xbox don't have their own VR headset at the moment, there isn't a huge incentive to make every title have a VR option.

As we said, we'll update this page if anything changes. But let's have a look at the alternatives. What racing games do have VR support?

What are the best VR alternatives to Forza Motorsport?

There are lots of VR racing games to choose from, but let's look at a handful of the best - regardless of platform.

Last Year's Gran Turismo 7 immediately springs to mind. Its VR mode elevates an already brilliant game into beautifully immersive territory. Read out review of it here.

Assetto Corsa Competizione is another good shout. It released back in 2019, but the game - and its VR support - still holds up really well.

Let's not forget Project Cars 3, which might not be as realistic as the titles mentioned above but still provides a fun VR experience.

And if we're to abandon realism altogether, we could always go for Dash Dash World - a cartoony racing romp with power-ups and and guns. It's Mario Kart in VR, and it's heckin' fun. Buy it from Steam here.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.