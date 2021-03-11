Fortnite Week 15 Challenges guide: Epic Quests and Legendary Quest revealed

Accessibility Links

This week's launch time and release date for the final weekly challenges of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 15 (which is a mouthful) is upon us, and that means we have a whole new bunch of challenges ready for us to undertake. And if you are looking to find out as much as you can about what to expect, well, you’re in the right place.

And there is much more on the way too. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is about to kick off with what is sure to be an epic conclusion to the Zero Point event – an event that has brought together iconic Hunters from various corners of the entertainment world and from such massive franchises. The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda got in on the action and we were delighted to get our hands on the Alien skins pack recently that allowed players to suit up as Ellen Ripley or the Xenomorph.

But as for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 15 and what that has in store, read on for all we know about the challenges and the rewards you can get for completing them!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 15 weekly challenges release date and time

As usual, Thursday is a busy day for Fortnite players, so at 2pm GMT on 11th March 2021 you will be able to boot the game up and you will have the new challenges and features ready for you to get stuck into. And you are going to want to get started as soon as possible, as in total there is a huge amount of XP up for grabs.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 15 weekly challenges: What are the quests?

sand tunelling fortnite

A Twitter user called @iFireMonkey is once again bringing the goods with Fortnite scoops and they have provided all the details of the challenges we will be going up against – and how much XP we can get for completing each one.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 15 weekly challenges are:

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 15 Epic Quests

  • Distance travelled through sand (0/500) – 40,000 XP
  • Spend fiv5 seconds within 20 meters of enemies while sand tunnelling (0/5) – 40,000 XP
  • Spend Bars (0/500) – 40,000 XP
  • Purchase Item from a Character (0/1) – 40,000 XP
  • Upgrade a weapon (0/1) – 40,000 XP
  • Get Intel from a Character (0/1) – 40,000 XP
  • Hire a Character (0/1) – 40,000 XP

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 15 Legendary Quest

  • Duel Characters (0/5) – 55,000 XP
  • Duel Characters (0/10) – 22,000 XP
  • Duel Characters (0/15) – 22,000 XP
  • Duel Characters (0/20) – 22,000 XP
  • Duel Characters (0/25) – 22,000 XP

If you add all the epic quests together with every stage of the legendary quest, you’ll find that there’s a maximum XP of 423,000 available during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 15. That’s a mammoth amount of XP to try and get and well worth sinking multiple hours into the game for.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 drop?

The official Fortnite website told us that Chapter 2 Season 5 will end on 15th March, and it has now been confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will kick off on 16th March 2021 with the Zero Crisis Finale event. Once you’ve finished these weekly challenges, then, it’ll be straight onto the next big thing!

