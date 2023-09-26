Fortnite update today (26th Sept): Full patch notes & what's changed in v26.20
What's changing in Fortnite?
A couple of weeks ago, we were treated to the 26.10 Fortnite update, which included the epic (pun intended) collaboration with My Hero Academia. We'd been wanting to Detroit Smash our way through a deathmatch for a while...
Today (26th September), the servers went down for maintenance while another patch (26.20) was released.
So what's changed now things are up and running again?
We'll share all the details on the 26.20 Fortnite update down below, and list all the patch notes. If you're a Star Wars fan, we think you might like what's coming.
What’s change in the Fortnite update today (26th September)?
In what seems to be a celebration of the series on Disney Plus, the biggest selling point of the 26.10 patch is an Ahsoka Tano skin. There are also eight cosmetics available for the skin, including the iconic staff.
There are a few Star Wars-themed tasks you'll need to complete before you can wear the skin, and they're all included in the patch, too.
And, of course, you'll obtain Force powers and a lightsaber as you complete the tasks. It wouldn't be a Star Wars event without them.
Full patch notes for Fortnite update 26.20
As for the specific patch notes, we'll list what we know:
Force Abilities
- Use the Force to sprint faster and double-jump
- Use the Force to push objects and players away
Other Updates
- Marksman Headshots Reality Augment
- Ranked Solo Zero Build
- Ahsoka skin
- Ahsoka loading screen
- Banner icon
- Ahsoka pickaxe, spray and emoticon
- Ahsoka Back Bling, Wrap and Emote
Check out the announcement on the official website here!
