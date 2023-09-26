So what's changed now things are up and running again?

We'll share all the details on the 26.20 Fortnite update down below, and list all the patch notes. If you're a Star Wars fan, we think you might like what's coming.

In what seems to be a celebration of the series on Disney Plus, the biggest selling point of the 26.10 patch is an Ahsoka Tano skin. There are also eight cosmetics available for the skin, including the iconic staff.

There are a few Star Wars-themed tasks you'll need to complete before you can wear the skin, and they're all included in the patch, too.

And, of course, you'll obtain Force powers and a lightsaber as you complete the tasks. It wouldn't be a Star Wars event without them.

As for the specific patch notes, we'll list what we know:

Force Abilities

Use the Force to sprint faster and double-jump

Use the Force to push objects and players away

Marksman Headshots Reality Augment

Ranked Solo Zero Build

Ahsoka skin

Ahsoka loading screen

Banner icon

Ahsoka pickaxe, spray and emoticon

Ahsoka Back Bling, Wrap and Emote

Check out the announcement on the official website here!

