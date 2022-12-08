Once you know what a new item does in a game, you’ll want to be able to find them. Luckily for you, we know the location of the Fortnite slap berries - we just wonder what they taste like.

Introduced in Chapter 4 season 1 , the Fortnite slap berries item is causing quite a stir online with players wanting to know where to find them and what they do. It’s always the way when a new item is introduced and it’s understandable. It’s good to know what something does in the game, otherwise you’ll have no idea.

If you’re looking to learn what slap berries in Fortnite do and where to find them, read on for all the juicy details.

What are slap berries in Fortnite?

A slap berry in Fortnite is a healing item you can find across the map. It’s a part of the slap juice family of items and is the weakest of the three, giving you five health points when eating one (and +five shield if you have full health).

Eating a slap berry will also give you unlimited energy for a small while (around 20 seconds or so), allowing you to sprint, hurdle, and do whatever else without sapping your energy away as usual.

As stated above, the slap berry is the weakest of three slap juice items. The full list of slap berries, slap barrels and slap juice benefits is as follows:

Slap berry: +5 health (+5 shield if health bar is full) and around 20 seconds infinite energy

Slap barrel: +10 health (+10 shield if health bar is full) and around 30 seconds of infinite energy

Slap juice: +25 health (+25 shield if health bar is full) and around 40 seconds of infinite energy

Fortnite slap berries locations: Where to find them

You can find Fortnite slap berries all over the Fortnite map, growing as plants in grassy and forest areas. We’d advise looking in the yellow grass areas of the map as they are the most likely places to find slap berries growing. This means in the east around Slappy Shores, most of the west, and in the southeast of the map.

If you’re after a slap berry or two, it’s probably best to avoid the snowy climbs of the north of the island and green fields around Frenzy Fields. Again, aim for where it looks yellow and autumnal on the map and you should find many slap berry plants growing in the wild.

If you’re after slap juice, meanwhile, you should only find that in chests and within buildings. Slap barrels, meanwhile, should spawn within the Slap Juice Factory within Slappy Shores and within other buildings across the map. Now, get out there and have a slap berry (or two) on us.

