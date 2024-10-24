This time around, the Symbiote Cup gives them a chance to earn the coveted She-Venom and Agony skins without having to spend a single penny within the in-game store.

So, how exactly do you unlock the She-Venom and Agony skins in Fortnite? Keep on reading for everything there is to know!

When is She-Venom coming to Fortnite?

The Fortnite She-Venom skin is available to unlock from 22nd October 2024.

So far, the skin is exclusive to the Symbiote Cup, a Battle Royale Duos tournament where players of all skill levels can drop into the action.

Each region has its own three-hour window for players to compete in. During the window, players need to earn as many Battle Royale points as possible in a bid to take the top spot.

How to get free She-Venom skin in Fortnite

Winners of the Symbiote Cup will receive the She-Venom and Agony skins for free.

This is the only way of obtaining this particular skin without spending any money.

The team with the most points at the end of the three-hour window will take home the title and the skins before they are released for everyone.

Is She-Venom coming to the Item Shop?

The Fortnite She-Venom skin will be arriving to the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date.

Epic Games is yet to confirm when players who don't win the Symbiote Cup can obtain the skin, but we expect it to be before the Chapter 2 Remix update drops in early November.

As soon as an Item Shop release date for She-Venom appears, we'll be sure to update the page with the latest information.

What is the Symbiote Cup in Fortnite?

The Symbiote Cup is a limited-time Fortnite tournament open to all Duos who have an account level that's 50 or higher.

Players will load into 10 games during the three-hour window, with the goal of scoring as many points as possible.

Players can earn points by achieving high placements and scoring eliminations, rewarding players for both aggressive and passive styles of play.

Teams who win receive 65 points, while second place receives 56 points. The points total from 25th place increases by two until players reach the top five, where it increases by four.

To ensure a balanced playing field, items such as Boom Billy and the Pumpkin Launcher have been restricted, so players can rely on their skill to claim the top prize.

At the end of the three hours, the pairing with the most points earned over the 10 games are the winners, and will get their hands on the She-Venom and Agony skins.

