The Reboot Rally isn't your standard Fortnite event, however, as you will need to fulfil certain criteria in order to take part and complete its quests.

The Fortnite Reboot Rally event is live right now for a limited time and offers players the chance to complete quests to earn some sweet rewards. The Fortnite cycle continues ever onward.

If you're up to the challenge, read on to find out all there is to know about the Fortnite Reboot Rally event including how to take part, its end date and time, and the full list of Reboot Rally quests and rewards.

How to play Fortnite Reboot Rally

In order to take part in the Fortnite Reboot Rally event, you'll need to play alongside an eligible friend. Who's eligible? You or anyone in your friends list who is either new to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 or anyone who hasn't played the game for more than two hours in the 30 days prior to the event's start date on 18th September.

To make things easier, anyone in your friends list with a blue check next to their name is eligible for the Reboot Rally event. Luckily, too, if you meet these same requirements you can play with anyone else and earn the points needed to unlock the rewards in Reboot Rally.

Now get out there and find someone who is eligible to take part in the Reboot Rally with you. You may have to persuade a Fortnite nay-sayer just this once.

When does Fortnite Reboot Rally end?

The Fortnite Reboot Rally end date is Monday 3rd October 2022. It should come to an end at 2pm UK time. This means that you only have a few days now to complete all the quests in time to unlock the rewards on offer. Hop to it!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of Fortnite Reboot Rally quests

Completing the Fortnite Reboot Rally quests will earn you points that you need to unlock the event rewards. There are daily quests that refresh every 24 hours such as:

Complete 1 Daily Quest with a friend - 10 Points

- 10 Points Complete 3 Daily Quests with a friend - 20 Points

- 20 Points Complete 6 Daily Quests with a friend - 30 Points

The main Fortnite Reboot Rally quests, which will last until the end date, are as follows:

Stage 1 of 5: Earn 80,000 experience with a friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences - Five Points Stage 2 of 5: Earn 160,000 experience - Five Points Stage 3 of 5: Earn 250,000 experience - Five Points Stage 4 of 5: Earn 300,000 experience - Five Points Stage 5 of 5: Earn 400,000 experience - Five Points

Earn 80,000 experience with a friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and Creator-made experiences - Five Points Stage 1 of 2: Rally your friends from their profile or the Reboot Rally event panel - 50 Points Stage 2 of 2: Complete a Battle Royale match with a friend - 10 Points

Rally your friends from their profile or the Reboot Rally event panel - 50 Points

All the Fortnite Reboot Rally rewards

To earn the Fortnite Reboot Rally rewards, you need to complete the event quests to earn Points. Each quest you complete will earn you a pre-set number of Points. See the section above for examples. You'll likely need to complete a decent number of Daily Quests to get enough points to unlock everything.

More like this

This is the complete list of Fortnite Reboot Rally rewards and how many Points you need to unlock them:

Barb-B-Q Emoticon - 50 Points

- 50 Points Freshly Forged Wrap - 100 Points

- 100 Points Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe - 150 Points

- 150 Points Fiery Descent Glider - 200 Points

That's all there is to know about the Fortnite Reboot Rally event. Now get out there, partner up with an eligible player, and complete those quests.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.