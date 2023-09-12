To make things simpler, we've broken down everything in the newest Fortnite update, including the full list of patch notes for v26.10.

Three costumes from My Hero Academy – Shoto Todoroki, Eijro Kirishima and Mina Ashido – have now made their debut in the Item Shop. With this, Todoroki's Ice Wall item can summon glacial shields to protect players and their party from damage, while Deku's Smash returns as part of All Might Supply Drops. A number of My Hero Academia quests will be available to complete too.

Pizza Party boxes can now be found all over the island, each containing eight slices that will restore Health and Shield simultaneously. This has been altered slightly, with Shield restoration now up to 100 while Health has been decreased. The Pizza Party item can also be purchased from Piper Place and found in Chests. Slap Juice has been taken away as a result. You can also receive a Pizza Party and a pack of Chug Splash instantaneously by activating the Game Time Reality Augment.

Additionally, for any players that progress to level 125 in the battle pass, new Super Level Styles will be available to claim as bonus rewards. Five outfits have received the Heisted Jade, Lost Amethyst, and Yellow Diamond Super Level Styles, all inspired by vampire Kado Thorne's "hoard of riches".

More like this

Finally, a new Reckless SMG Reload special perk helps SMG weapons to reload faster.

Patch notes for Fortnite v26.10

Competitive notes:

The Ice Wall, Deku Smash, and All Might Supply Drop are not included in tournaments.

Major bug fixes:

The Beautiful 'Bow Emoticon is now back in owners' Lockers.

Spending Bars by rerolling Reality Augments will now progress the Quests for the Caper and Alias Outfits.

Swapping weapons while interacting with a Vault Display Case will no longer cause the display case to become impossible to interact with.

Survivor Medal progress goals will no longer get stuck at 9/10.

On PC, players will no longer stop auto-running when alt-tabbing out of Fortnite.

Gyro controls are no longer reversed on Android.

Head to the Fortnite blog for the full list of updates and further details surrounding the patch notes for V26.10.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.