Whether you’re looking to continue an ongoing questline in Save the World or try out a new gun in Battle Royale, the v25.20 update patch notes have you covered. As always with a new Fortnite update, you might have experienced some downtime.

Keep on reading to find out everything there is to know about the new Fortnite update today (26th July) and to see what’s new and what’s been changed in the Battle Royale and Save the World v25.20 patch notes.

The new Fortnite update today adds the Futurama crossover content into the game, with Bender, Leela, and Fry now playable as purchasable outfits. Along with the new skins, the brand-new Shiny Metal Raygun has been added to the game as part of the v25.20 update.

The Shiny Metal Raygun is a limited-time weapon that can be found as floor loot or can be bought from Bender - if you have the Gold Bars. This shiny new gun doesn’t run out of ammo, but if you shoot too much of its plasma beams at once, it will overheat and need to cool down. It will be in Battle Royale until the v25.30 update.

Joining the Shiny Metal Raygun in Battle Royale is the Mammoth Pistol. This powerful handgun uses heavy ammo and causes big damage. It can be found as floor loot, in chests, holo-chests, and within flying drones. The Lever Action Shotgun has also been unvaulted.

More like this

In Save the World, meanwhile, v25.20 continues the Escort Crackshot questline (up until 2 August) and those who complete it in time will earn themselves the Deciblaster weapon.

There’s a lot more being added and changed across both modes, you’ll find the full list of changes in the patch notes below.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The full list of Fortnite Battle Royale update v25.20 patch notes is as follows (courtesy of Epic Games):

Bender, Fry, and Leela Outfits

Three new Outfits (and matching accessories) are available now in the Item Shop:

Bender Bending Rodríguez Outfit and Accessories

The Bender Bending Rodríguez Outfit includes the Universe 1 Bender alt Style and the Ben Rodríguez Back Bling. The Unbendable Girder Pickaxe is available in the Shop too!

Philip J Fry Outfit and Accessories

This Outfit includes the Universe 1 Fry alt Style and Hypnotoad Back Bling. Also available in the Shop, harvest with the Giant Nutcracker Pickaxe.

Turanga Leela Outfit and Accessories

The Turanga Leela Outfit includes the Universe 1 Leela alt Style and Nibbler Back Bling. The Solid Gold Fiddle Pickaxe is also available in the Shop!

Planet Express Ship Glider and Zoidberg Scuttle Emote

There are more accessories to pair with the Outfits! Check out the Planet Express Ship Glider and Zoidberg Scuttle Emote in the Item Shop.

Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun

On the Island ‘til v25.30, Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun can be found from the ground, or from Bender himself if you have the Bars. Fire an infinite supply of plasma with this weapon — but be careful, because it'll overheat and need to cool down if you fire too much at once!

More in v25.20: Mammoth Pistol

Like an ancient beast, the new Mammoth Pistol is big and powerful and at home in the Wilds. It’s a large-caliber, single-shot pistol that uses heavy ammo, meaning it’ll deliver a crushing blow if you land a shot!

Mammoth Pistols can be found not only in the Wilds but across the whole Island. Get one from the ground, Chests, Holo-Chests, or a flying drone.

Augment Your Pistol Game

Timely for the Mammoth Pistol’s unleashing, v25.20 brings the Pistol Recycle Reality Augment! Activate this new Reality Augment and your Pistol shots will have a chance to cost 0 ammo.

Alongside Pistol Recycle, the Desperate Reload Reality Augment has been unvaulted! With this Reality Augment, your Pistols will reload faster when reloaded with an empty clip.

More Hope with a Scope

In addition to the Pistol-related Reality Augments, Scoped Salvo makes its debut in v25.20! Activate Scoped Salvo for your scoped weapons to have increased damage (but a decreased fire rate).

Lever Action Shotgun Unvaulted

Turn the battle back to your direction with the Lever Action Shotgun! This unvaulted weapon can be found from the ground, regular and Rare Chests, Holo-Chests, a flying drone, or claiming a POI.

To accommodate the return of the Lever Action Shotgun, the Maven Auto Shotgun is now currently only obtainable from Characters.

Flare Gun Note

Note: When the Firework Flare Gun was vaulted at the end of Summer Escape, the regular Flare Gun stayed vaulted. The Flare Gun remains vaulted in v25.20.

Competitive Notes

Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun is not included in tournaments.

The full list of Fortnite Save the World update v25.20 patch notes is as follows (courtesy of Epic Games):

Birthday Llama

Take part in the Birthday Festivities and earn Birthday Llamas! These festive llamas contain Heroes and Schematics from all previous Save the World Seasons. Make sure to claim your Free Birthday Llama before July 26!

Escort Crackshot

Keep on Hittin’ the Road as the Hit the Road questline keeps moving forward! In the next Quest, available from July 26 at 8pm ET to August 2 at 8pm ET, escort Crackshot and nab the Deciblaster as a reward. What are the hazards? Enemies are now hidden on the map and Husky Husks explode when eliminated!

Escort Penny

After helping Crackshot get to his destination, Hit the Road with Penny from August 2 to August 9 to earn the Dinosaur Hero Parasaur Jess! Remember to collect Hit the Road tickets along the way and swap them for a Rad Llama full of four Rad Heroes and five Boombox Weapons.

Standard Perk: Saurian Instinct Abilities heal for 2% of max Health when used.

Commander Perk: Saurian Instinct+ Abilities heal for 5% of max Health when used.



Tales of Beyond

Available from July 26 at 8 PM ET until September 6, the Tales of Beyond questline is back! Help find and defeat the monster that’s attacked and terrified Lok! Complete this questline to unlock the Dinosaur Ninja Hero Paleo Luna.

Standard Perk: Saurian Claws Adds 5% of current Health to melee weapon damage.

Commander Perk: Saurian Claws+ Adds 5% of current Health to melee weapon damage.



Event and Weekly Store

Jurassic Ken - July 26 at 8 PM ET

Standard Perk: Saurian Fight While Shield is depleted, increase Ability damage by 2% .

Commander Perk: Saurian Fight+ While Shield is depleted, increase Ability damage by 6% .



Archaeolo-Jess - August 2 at 8 PM ET

Standard Perk: Strike Cost Increases Anti-Material Charge heavy attack efficiency by 28% .

Commander Perk: Strike Cost+ Increases Anti-Material Charge heavy attack efficiency by 128% .



Bug Fixes

A number of Save the World bug fixes were included in the Fortnite v25.20 update, including:

Fixed an issue that prevented Husks from attacking the objective if a certain structure was built around the objective.

Fixed an issue that defaulted players to the Plankerton zone in the Map tab despite current story progression.

Fixed an issue that caused several Hero rows to be invisible.

Fixed an issue with the Utility Belt perk that prevented the cooldown reduction from being applied correctly to the Smoke Bomb ability.

Fixed an issue that caused duplicate voice over audio to play during Eliminate quests.

Optimised the performance of the Anti-Air Trap.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.