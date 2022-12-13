It's pretty impressive, then, that he's joining Fortnite with his own skins and a $1 million challenge. After becoming the YouTuber with the most subscribers, he's not taking a break!

Jimmy Donaldson, known to most of us as MrBeast - his YouTube moniker - has a lot of projects on the go. From his videos, challenges, and vlogs to his philanthropy work, he's a busy guy.

After making an appearance in a trailer for one of Fortnite’s seasons, he's going one step further here with this competition. If you're aware of his outrageous YouTube challenges, though, you'll know that this won't be a walk in the park.

To find out more about the competition, such as what it is, when it is, and how to enter, keep reading!

What is the MrBeast Fortnite competition?

This MrBeast-themed competition will be just as outlandish as his other challenges. It's being billed as the Extreme Survival Challenge - and believe us, it's pretty extreme, so save your energy and stamina.

The aim of the challenge is to get the highest score possible on a custom-built island. The player with the highest score will win a million dollars, and the top 100,000 players will get a special in-game umbrella. Not quite the same, is it?

In simple terms, the MrBeast Fortnite competition is a special Fortnite island. Whoever gets the highest score on this island during the competition timeframe will win the big-money prize.

When is the MrBeast Fortnite competition taking place?

The MrBeast Fortnite competition takes place on 17th December, between 5pm GMT and 8pm GMT for players in the UK. You can play as many games as you want between those times.

You can start practising today, though! The special map will go live on 13th December at 5pm GMT in UK time.

How to enter the MrBeast Fortnite competition

We should start by saying that to be eligible, you need to have enabled two-factor authentication on your account. Also, you must be at least level 15. Full terms and conditions are on the Epic Games website.

The challenge will appear in the 'Fortnite Competitive' row in the Discover section, so keep your eyes peeled there. You can also find the island by using the code 7990-6907-8565.

How to win the MrBeast Fortnite competition

How exactly will the competition work? According to the official press release, players will have to "avoid hazards, collect coins, and survive extreme challenges to earn as much 'score' as they can in a given time period".

The description adds: "The total Score of players’ best five matches (you can play as many matches as you want) will determine their results, with the top global winner taking home $1 million." That's USD, if you were wondering.

Finally, good luck! Even if you don't make your fortune, this looks like a pretty fun event to take part in.

