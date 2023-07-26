The three new Futurama outfits in Fortnite are a must-have for fans of the cult classic show from the creators of The Simpsons (can this be next, please?).

Each character comes with their own alternate style and back bling - all lifted from the animated sci-fi comedy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Futurama crossover and how you can get the new skins.

What’s included in the Fortnite x Futurama crossover?

The Fortnite Futurama crossover includes three new playable characters: Philip J Fry, Bender Bending Rodríguez and Turanga Leela. Each new outfit comes with its own alt style and back bling, too.

Along with the new outfits, the Futurama in Fortnite crossover includes the Planet Express Ship glider, new pickaxes and Zoidberg Scuttle emote.

But wait, there’s more! Everyone can also pick up and use Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun, which fires unlimited plasma beams until it overheats.

You can see the Fortnite x Futurama crossover skins in action by checking out the official teaser trailer below:

We’ll take a remaster of that Futurama video game from 2003 while they’re at it...

How to get Futurama skins in Fortnite

To get the Futurama skins in Fortnite you need to purchase them from the in-game Item Shop. The outfits are available now! Welcome yourself to the world of tomorrow already.

You can purchase each outfit separately for 1,500 V-Bucks or all together for 2,800 V-Bucks. This is what’s included with each outfit pack:

Bender Bending Rodríguez Bender outfit Universe 1 Bender alt style Ben Rodríguez back bling

Philip J Fry Fry outfit Universe 1 Fry alt style Hypnotoad back bling

Turanga Leela Leela outfit Universe 1 Leela alt style Nibbler back bling



You can purchase three Futurama-inspired pickaxes separately, too, for 800 V-Bucks each: the Unbendable Girder, Giant Nutcracker and Solid Gold Fiddle.

On top of all of the above, you can also pick up the Planet Express Ship glider (800 V-Bucks) and Zoidberg Scuttle emote (500 V-Bucks). If you want all of the accessories, you can buy the Futurama Gear Bundle for 1,800 V-Bucks.

Finally, to get Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun, you can either find it as floor loot to pick up and equip or purchase it from Bender himself (if you have enough Gold Bars).

That’s everything there is to know about the Fortnite Futurama crossover. Essentially, if you want in on the fun, you’re going to need to cough up some V-Bucks.

