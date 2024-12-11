There's every chance players have all grown up and changed in the time since Fortnite launched, meaning they could've got tired of an old username and want to change it to something new.

Thankfully, there is a way for players to change their Fortnite username.

Here, find everything there is to know about how to change your Fortnite username.

How to change Fortnite username

Depending on the platform, changing a Fortnite username is a straightforward process.

Here's what you need to do if you're playing on PC, Xbox or PlayStation.

PC

Open the Epic Games website and select the initials at the top-right of the screen.

Select the 'Account' option to open the settings.

Click on the blue box with a pen near the Display Name to change it.

Type in the new username then click the Confirm button.

Before you change your Fortnite username, you won't be able to change it immediately.

You'll have to wait two weeks before your name can be changed again, so be sure to choose wisely.

Console

To change your Fortnite username on PlayStation or Xbox, you'll need to go through the process of either changing the Online ID or the Gamertag.

When using Epic Games' crossplay function, friends on any platform are able to see the Epic Games username associated with that account if it's connected to Xbox Live or PSN.

PlayStation players, these are the steps you need to follow:

Head to the Sony Entertainment Network website.

Select the Account Management option.

Under the PSN category, click on the Edit button next to the Online ID.

Enter a new name and check its availability.

If available, click Continue.

If you're attempting to score a Victory Royale on Xbox, here's how to change the name:

Log into the Xbox website.

Click on the Gamertag or the Avatar and select the profile.

Click on the pencil icon next to the current Gamertag

Choose a new Gamertag then click the Confirm button.

