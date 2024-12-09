The latest one to arrive is Fortnite Ballistic, aimed at those who prefer some tactical team-based action that's closer to Counter-Strike than it is dropping from the Battle Bus.

So, what exactly is Fortnite Ballistic and when is it releasing? Keep on reading for everything there is to know about the latest offering to the world of Fortnite!

Fortnite Ballistic launches on 11th December 2024 across all platforms.

This is great news for those looking for an alternative to the Battle Royale or LEGO-based open-world survival modes.

The mode may feature weaponry you're familiar with in Battle Royale, but new maps and mechanics are bound to make the mode a popular addition.

What to expect from Fortnite Ballistic

Fortnite Ballistic resembles a tactical shooter similar to Counter-Strike and Valorant.

The goal of the two teams of five is to plant or defuse the Rift Point device. The round ends when a team manages to detonate the device, defuse it, or one team is eliminated.

After six rounds, attackers and defenders will switch sides, so both teams have a chance of attacking and defending the objective.

Matches end when a team manages to win seven rounds.

Like other tactical shooters, all players begin the match with a Ranger Pistol and 800 Credits that can be spent on other weaponry and utility to gain the upper hand.

Credits are earned by scoring eliminations and planting the Rift Point Device and can be spent at the start of a new round.

Weapons include pistols, assault rifles, shotguns, submachine guns, and a sniper rifle for those long-distance duels.

There are also flashbangs and smokes to obscure lines of sight and to catch any opposition off-guard by temporarily blinding them.

Flex Gadgets

In addition to the weapons and utility, there are Flex Gadgets on offer for Fortnite Ballistic players to deal even more damage and gather additional intel.

Check out the full list and their abilities below:

Proximity Mine - Booby trap capable of being stuck to the ground, wall or ceiling to surprise nearby enemies .

. Bubble Shield - Deploy a temporary shield that blocks incoming bullets and grenades.

Recon Grenade - A grenade that marks any nearby enemies even through walls.

Frag Grenade - A timed frag grenade that deals explosive damage to any player standing within its radius.

Impulse Grenade - A grenade that launches enemies and teammates away. Can be used to launch players onto a site from a distance.

Modes

Fortnite.

Fortnite Ballistic launches with Ranked and Unranked playlists, which is perfect for those who are after a casual or competitive experience.

Unranked matches are perfect for learning how all of the Flex Gadgets work and getting familiar with the map.

Ranked is for those looking to test their skills against other players and see how they fare.

Don't be tempted to leave a Ranked Ballistic match early, though! You'll receive a leaver penalty, stopping you from loading to matches regularly.

