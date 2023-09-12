Players will also be able to move their careers across from all versions of Football Manager 2023, FM23 Console and FM23 Touch to continue their own beautiful game without the need to start over.

A trailer for FM24 has simultaneously been uploaded outlining a road map of features that are set to roll out.

Sega has confirmed that Football Manager 2024 will be released on 6th November 2023. Unsurprisingly, it will be available on most major PC platforms, including Steam, Epic Games and Microsoft Windows. The game will also be playable on consoles across PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It will debut on Xbox Game Pass too.

Interestingly, the game will be made available for the first time in Japan.

"Having been part of the Sega family for two decades, the whole team are thrilled to be releasing in Japan and including Japanese language for the first time," said Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacob as part of the announcement.

"That debut, plus the fact more than 230 million people around the world will now have access to our already popular mobile series through their Netflix memberships, means we’re tremendously excited about the potential for our player base to keep growing."

Rumours have circulated for months surrounding the FM24 release date so it's great that we now finally have confirmation. There's still plenty to discuss in the upcoming weeks surrounding features, so stay tuned to Radio Times to keep up with all that and more.

