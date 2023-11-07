You will need to exit the game altogether and potentially restart your system to get the new patch to kick in. It's relatively small at approximately 80GB, so shouldn't take too long to be put into action.

Listen to our One More Life gaming podcast - the next episode is about FM!

What's interesting about this FM24 update is that no official patch notes have been released by Sports Interactive, so we've rounded up what information is out there to explain why.

FM24. Sega

The latest FM24 update – known as 24.1.0 patch – has brought in a number of bug fixes to help stabilise the football simulator game for those picking it up at launch.

This was shared by Sports Interactive in its Football Manager community forum. It's likely further improvements have taken place to take the game out of beta into live.

Once we have more details, we'll make sure to update this piece.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

No official patch notes have been released by Sports Interactive as the developer confirmed it never does between "early access and full launch".

"We haven't released a change list between Early Access and Full Launch, this is in line with previous editions," the full comment from Sports Interactive QA Analyst Kyle Brown reads.

"We do have further updates planned in the near future, so please stay tuned. Not every issue raised during the Early Access stage can be resolved in time for launch, but once we have it under investigation we will look to find a solution as quick as we can".

The latest FM24 update was rolled out on 6th November 2023.

In our FM24 review, we wrote: "If you've enjoyed the current era of Football Manager, we reckon you'll absolutely adore FM24. It does feel like a love letter, a culmination of everything the developers have mastered in these middle years. We look forward to seeing what they do next".

Football Manager 2024 is available across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. FM24 is also available for Netflix members via mobile.

Read more on FM24:

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.