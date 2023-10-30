Luckily, the management sim’s enthusiastic community has developed mods that you can install to your copy of the game.

You can and install a face pack to add hundreds more player faces into the game (goodbye, blank silhouettes), a logo pack to add more competition and club badges into the sim, and a kits pack which adds realistic strips into the experience, too.

It’s time to make those fake kits and spooky silhouettes a thing of the past.

Read on to find out how to install the best FM24 face packs, logo packs and kits packs to make the game more realistic.

Best face pack in FM24 and how to install

There are various different face packs out there, but we think the best FM24 face pack is the Cut Out Player Faces Facepack from SortItOutSi. It adds over 400,000 player faces into the game.

The version 2024.00 (an updated version released on 11th October 2023) of the Cut Out Player Faces Megapack is the one to go for. The complete version of the download is 11.19 GB and contains a grand total of 435,710 images. You can download it via SortItOutSi here.

They’ve handily included a YouTube video on how to install face packs in FM24, too, which you can check out below:

If you’d rather follow some written instructions, the linked website has great details on how to install and use the face pack (as well as logo and kits packs).

Follow these steps to install FM24 face packs:

Make sure your PC can unzip zipped files (download a programme such as WinRAR if not)

Click on the download link of the logo pack you want to install and extract it to the correct folder in your documents

Create a new folder named Graphics within your PC’s Football Manager 2024 folder Sports Interactive > Football Manager 2023 > Graphics

Create a new folder within Graphics named Faces (use Logos or Kits for other graphics mods)

Install the face pack in Faces (logo pack in Logos, kit pack in Kits… you get the drill)

Launch FM24, click the FM logo in the top-right corner of the screen and select Preferences

Type skin into the search bar and choose to "reload skin when confirming changes in preferences" and hit confirm Untick 'Use caching to decrease page loading times' to install initially, and re-tick it once you have reloaded in the new graphics to speed up loading afterwards. Do this each time you add in a new face pack, logo pack, kits pack or any other kind of graphics mod

Your downloaded face pack should now be installed and running in-game – restart if not!

If you’re looking to add player faces to newgen players, the FM24 Ultra Realistic Newgan Faces Facepack on SortItOutSi is worth a download, too.

Best logo pack in FM24 and how to install

The best logo pack to install and add to FM24 is the FMG Standard Logos Megapack, which can be found on SortItOutSi.

Downloading and installing the FMG Standard Logos Megapack will add standard-looking club badges to the game, which shouldn’t look out of place with the style of those already found in-game.

There are 335,904 files in the most up-to-date version of this logo graphics mod, and you can download it here.

If you’re looking for something a little more fancy, the Vapour Logos Megapack, Metallic Logos Megapack or Stone Logos Megapack might be what you’re after.

You can also add realistic-looking trophies to the game thanks to the Trophies Megapack!

To install logo packs to FM24, you need to follow the steps outlined in the face packs section above. The SortItOutSi YouTube video on how to install logo packs will help, too.

Best kits pack in FM24 and how to install

The best kits pack in FM24 is the Standard Kits Megapack from SortItOutSi. It adds all the real kit designs in the same style as found in the base game that weren’t there from the start. You can download it here.

It’s worth bearing in mind that the Standard Kits Megapack will add the realistic kits into the menus of the game but not onto the 3D models in matches.

To add the 3D kits into the game so you see realistic kits mid-match, you will need to download and install individual packs for different leagues and countries. It’s best to head to SortItOutSi and add the 3D kits you’re after.

To install kits packs in FM24, you need to follow the steps listed in the face packs section above.

Now, get to installing and enjoying your more realistic FM24 experience!

