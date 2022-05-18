But the long-awaited sequel is far from the only Top Gun-related property coming our way in 2022 as Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting in on the high-octane action - and what a mix these two are.

Those who were worried, and we could have been counted amongst them, need fret no more... the Top Gun sequel is good - very good, in fact.

Flight Simulator is our go-to for a relaxing gaming session (the discovery flights are genuinely the best way to chill in a game) so throwing the craziness of Maverick into it will be quite a jolt.

But when is the expansion being released, and will it be available on Game Pass like the base game is? Here is all you need to know.

When is the Microsoft Flight Simulator Top Gun Maverick expansion release date?

The Microsoft Flight Simulator Top Gun: Maverick release date is Wednesday 25th May 2022. So not long left at all until we take to the skies and cross our fingers that we don't go the way of Goose. We're still thinking about you, Goose.

What platforms can you get Microsoft Flight Simulator Top Gun Maverick DLC on?

Microsoft Flight Simulator Top Gun: Maverick will be coming to PC and the Xbox Series X. Sorry Xbox One players, but the console is nowhere near powerful enough to handle the beast that is Flight Simulator.

Is Microsoft Flight Simulator Top Gun Maverick DLC on Xbox Game Pass?

According to the Flight Simulator team, yes, the Top Gun expansion will indeed be available to Game Pass subscribers too! If you haven't yet installed the main game then you may want to get a head start now if you plan on playing the DLC – it is by no means small.

Here is what they have to say on the matter:

"As we have previously announced, the Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass will be released alongside the movie. We look forward to sharing more information in the future."

Microsoft Flight Simulator Top Gun Maverick DLC gameplay

To get the very obvious basics out of the way, the Microsoft Flight Simulator Top Gun: Maverick DLC will involve a lot of flying and at quite the speed too - some might say you'll have the need for it.

The reason that we have taken the time to state the obvious there is that there is still not a lot of information out there about what features the game will have. The info must be coming soon as the new release date was only recently revealed and it has already suffered from one hefty delay.

As soon as we hear more, and that must be any day now, we will get this page updated with all the key news. Either way though, this looks set to be a lot of fun.

Is there a trailer for the Microsoft Flight Simulator Top Gun Maverick DLC?

Here is the most recent trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator Top Gun: Maverick and as you can see, it looks to be quite something indeed - and certainly better than the usual movie game tie-ins.

